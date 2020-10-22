Magic carpet? Interface debuts world's 'first' carbon negative carpet tile

Designers and specifiers can lower the carbon footprints of the spaces they create with carbon negative tiles

US flooring company claims there is less CO2 in in the atmosphere after its new collection of tiles are made than prior to their creation

A US flooring company is celebrating the launch of a range of carpet tiles that it claims suck more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than they create throughout their entire lifecycle.

Interface, which is based in Alabama but has UK offices in Birmingham, announced yesterday it had developed the "world's first" carbon negative carpet tiles after sourcing new materials and transforming its manufacturing processes.

Speciality yarns, proprietary tufting processes and carpet backings made from bio-based and recycled fillers mean the new range has a net positive impact for the climate, according to the firm.

"Companies today need to do more than simply avoid carbon emissions; they need to find ways to mimic nature's carbon cycle by storing and using carbon as a resource," said Interface chief science and technology officer John Bradford, stressing that the firm was "committed to changing the landscape of the flooring industry and reversing global warming".

Interface, which has offered carbon neutral flooring to customers through offsetting since 2003 and has long been regarded as a pioneer in sustainable business circles, estimates that it has reduced the carbon footprint of its carpet tile products by nearly three quarters since 1996.

Interface chief executive Dan Hendrix explained that the new carbon negative product line had been explicitly designed for a growing number of customers who consider carbon emissions in procurement decisions. "Products that minimise carbon in the built environment are a priority for Interface and a huge focus for the building industry," he said.

"By bringing new carbon negative products to market, we will continue to create a ripple effect, inspiring others across industries to address global warming and join us on our path to a carbon negative future."

Interface's first three carbon negative carpet tile styles will be available globally in 2021, after launching this week in the Americas, the company said.