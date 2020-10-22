Could a 2025 sustainable aviation fuel mandate help prepare green air travel for take-off?
Industry-backed report calls on EU and UK to introduce a mandate for sustainable aviation fuel from 2025 that ratchets up over time in order to spur demand for greener fuels
After years of delays, discord, and deliberation about the most effective pathways to decarbonise the carbon-intensive aviation sector, it appears key industry players are increasingly united in their...
More news
Net Zero Festival: Nature-based solutions - can business help enhance nature?
VIDEO: James Murray chats to Woodland Trust CEO Darren Moorcroft, CISL's Dr Gemma Cranston, and Tetra Pak's Charles Brand about the need to scale nature protection and restoration projects to reach net zero
Could a 2025 sustainable aviation fuel mandate help prepare green air travel for take-off?
Industry-backed report calls on EU and UK to introduce a mandate for sustainable aviation fuel from 2025 that ratchets up over time in order to spur demand for greener fuels
Magic carpet? Interface debuts world's 'first' carbon negative carpet tile
US flooring company claims there is less CO2 in in the atmosphere after its new collection of tiles are made than prior to their creation
Bulb launches pay-as-you-go green energy smartphone service
Green energy supplier eyes energy efficiency gains from customers monitoring and managing energy use via smartphone app