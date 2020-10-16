BusinessGreen's James Murray takes home coveted Editor of the Year award

Commendation at the AOP Awards follows hugely successful year for BusinessGreen as the wider green economy embarks on critical decade

BusinessGreen has been recognised for its industry-leading journalism by the Association of Online Publishers (AOP), with James Murray taking home the coveted editor of the year gong at yesterday's annual awards, while the site was highly commended in the best online media brand category.

Topping off an exceptional year for BusinessGreen, which recently hosted the world's first Net Zero Festival featuring hundreds of leading green business experts, AOP judges commended editor-in-chief Murray and the team for "their focus on their key audience and the ensuing membership growth".

It follows a revamp of the BusinessGreen website and mission in 2018, which saw the launch of a new subscriber package that includes the more in-depth content and the Overnight Briefing newsletter, which rounds up key events from across the green economy each day and offers crucial analysis of the latest environmental and sustainability news.

Murray, who was crowned editor of the year from a shortlist that included editors of Elle, House Beautiful and Digital Spy, co-founded BusinessGreen in 2007 and has led its development ever since. He was credited by the AOPjudges with overseeing the successful recent relaunch and turning BusinessGreen into a "market leading brand" with "a clear mission well delivered, high profile journalism and innovation around key formats".

BusinessGreen's sales team was also highly commended at the prestigious online media industry awards for "a very successful year".

And it was a triumphant afternoon for BusinessGreen's parent company Incisive Media, which was named b2b publisher of the year for a record fifth time at the AOP's annual awards, in addition to taking home the gong for employer excellence.

Covent Garden-based Incisive Media has previously won the b2b digital publisher of the year award in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017. It is the sole b2b publisher to rack-up five of these awards.

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley hailed the publisher's record winning streak. "To win digital publisher of the year for a record fifth time demonstrates the consistently innovative and excellent service we deliver for our audiences and customers, which is a tribute to the talent, ingenuity and sheer dedication of the whole team in a year that has been so difficult for the whole sector," he said.

"We're also thrilled to be honoured for our championing of sustainability and diversity," he added. "And in James Murray, we're privileged to have one of the most inspirational and insightful editors in the b2b sector. All in all, we're in tremendous shape to succeed in today's challenging and fast-changing publishing environment."