Ÿnsect attracts $372m backing as it gears up 'world's largest' insect farm in France

Insect protein developer has created a patented process for cultivating mealworm to produce low carbon feed for fish, pet and livestock

Plans to open the world's largest insect farm in 2022 have taken a major step forward, after ag-tech start-up Ÿnsect secured $372m investment in its latest fundraising round to help build the 'carbon negative' project in France.

The vertical farm facility, which is currently under construction just north of Paris, is designed to cultivate mealworm to provide an alternative, lower carbon protein source replacement for animal proteins in the supply chains of fish and livestock farms, as well as for pet food and plant nutrition, Ÿnsect said.

The vertical insect farm would produce 100,000 tons of insect products annually, including wet pet food, it explained. If adopted widely, it argues insect-based pet food could make a major dent in carbon emissions: one 2017 US study of pet cats and dogs suggested their diet constitutes about a quarter of the environment impacts from animal production in terms of land, water, and fossil fuel use.

Ÿnsect also claims using its products in place of traditional animal proteins and chemical fertilizers can offer a 34 per cent increase in yield for rainbow trout, a 40 per cent mortality reduction on shrimp, a 25 per cent increase in yield for rapeseed, and a 25 per cent mortality reduction for seabass, and a reduction in skin disease for dogs among others.

In addition, the firm said the new facility in France would be carbon negative, and use a circular economy model than generates zero waste.

"Our ambition is to revolutionize the food chain which, literally, starts from the basics: insects and soil," said Antoine Hubert, Ÿnsect's co-founder, president and CEO. "With climate change and increasing populations worldwide, we need to produce more food with less available land and fewer resources, so that we're not clearing forests and emptying our oceans. We believe Ÿnsect can play a pivotal role in this global solution."

The $372m cash injection announced yesterday comes from Ÿnsect's Series C funding round, $148m of which was previously disclosed in 2019. It increases total financing for the vertical farm project to $425m, Ÿnsect said.

Backers in the latest fundraising round include Astanor Ventures, Upfront Ventures, the FootPrint Coalition, Happiness Capital, Supernova Invest and Armat Group. To date, Ÿnsect claims to have secured $105m worth of contracts to supply customers including wine brand Torres, global fish feed firm Skretting, and plant nutrition supplier Compo Group, and it also hopes to use the latest investment to support expansion into the US.

The use of insect proteins as an alternative to animal meat has attracted growing interest and investment in recent years, with the rising global population and incomes expected to spur a surge in demand for protein and plants worldwide, not just for human consumption but as a source of food for the fish, poultry, pigs and livestock that people eat, as well as for pets. But the spike in demand poses a serious risk to the world's already fragile ecosystems, requiring extra water and land while generating greenhouse gas emissions. The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that consumption of animal proteins will grow by 52 per cent between 2007 and 2040.

Research has shown that insect farming can use 75 per cent less CO2 and 50 per cent less water than chicken farming, for example, while established insect pet food brand Yora claims that producing a kilogram of insect protein uses two per cent of the land and four per cent of the water associated with beef production, resulting in 96 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions.