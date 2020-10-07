Zero Carbon Humber: Consortium tables £75m bid for hydrogen CCS cluster

Project aims to develop Europe's largest joint hydrogen production and carbon capture project by 2026, according to partners

Plans to transform the carbon-intensive Humber region into the UK's first net zero carbon industrial hub took a major step forward today, after a coalition of the regoin's largest energy and industrial companies submitted a £75m bid to the government's Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge fund.

Twelve companies - including Drax Group, Equinor, Centrica Storage Ltd, British Steel, National Grid Ventures and Uniper - are collaborating on the landmark scheme, which aims to catalyse the decarbonisation of the UK's most carbon intensive industrial region over the next two decades by developing a raft of pioneering blue hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The companies claim the project, dubbed Zero Carbon Humber, could reduce the UK's annual carbon emissions by 15 per cent, while also helping to secure 55,000 jobs in the region currently attached to fossil fuel industries, in addition to creating thousands more.

Equinor vice president and country manager Al Cook said the joint decarbonisation strategy could establish the Humber as the UK the "environmental standard bearer that the world can learn from"

"The Zero Carbon Humber bid demonstrates the ambitious action needed to drive a low carbon recovery and reach net zero," he explained. "This proposal, supported by a broad group of companies, will bring huge benefits to the Humber economy, protecting and creating jobs and reducing emissions."

The coalition behind the project, which also includes Associated British Ports, Mitsubishi Power, px Group, SSE Thermal, Saltend Cogeneration Company and the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, have applied for funding from phase two of the government's £170m Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge, an initiative geared at supporting UK industrial regions to transition towards net zero emissions.

Coalitions representing industrial regions across the country, including Teesside, Humber, South Wales and Grangemouth, successfully secured phase one funding for feasibility studies in April from the government in the first round of the challenge, which aims to help one cluster achieve net zero by 2040.

The Zero Carbon Humber proposal's lead project is an Equinor-led plan to establish the world's largest hydrogen production plant with carbon capture at the Saltend Chemicals Park owned by px Group on the North Humber. The anchor project, dubbed Hydrogen to Humber Saltend (H2H Saltend), would convert natural gas to hydrogen - also known as blue hydrogen - and capture the carbon dioxide, reducing emissions by roughly 900,000 tonnes per year as industrial plants in the region switch from fossil fuels to hydrogen produced at the plant, according to Equinor.

Under the plans, a hydrogen pipeline network developed by National Grid Ventures would link the planned blue hydrogen production facility to other energy-intensive industrial sites in the region, enabling them switch to low carbon hydrogen and capture their emissions. Meanwhile, captured CO2 would be compressed by Centrica Storage before being stored in aquifers in the southern North Sea.

Under the scheme, carbon transport and storage infrastructure built for H2H Saltend would ultimately be shared and piggybacked by other projects being proposed, which include a major bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project at Drax Power Station in Selby, a CCS facility planned at a gas-fired power station run by SSE Thermal in Keadby, and a blue hydrogen production and carbon capture facility at a power station in Killingholme owned by Uniper.

Critics of blue hydrogen produced via CCS have raised concerns that it could incentivise the continued use of fossil fuel plants, but proponents argue demand for hydrogen in the future net zero economy cannot be met by sources of green hydrogen produced from renewable energy alone.

And National Grid Ventures managing direct John Butterworth argued the project would incentivise industrial emitters to adopt carbon capture technology and draw down their emissions, adding that the delivery of a network of carbon transport and storage infrastructure would be key to unlocking the region's "unmatched" potential to decarbonise while generating jobs. "We are committed to working with our partners across the Humber region, leveraging our knowledge and experience of gas and electricity transmission infrastructure, and our experience of working on previous CCS projects, to accelerate the development of CCUS in the Humber and across the UK," he said.

Today's funding bid would be invested in obtaining land rights, development consents and front end-engineering design for the H2H Saltend project and the onshore pipeline infrastructure for CO2 and hydrogen, according to the partners.

If successful, it would allow the coalition to reach a final investment decision on construction in 2023, a milestone that would allow H2H Saltend and its associated infrastructure to come online by 2026, they predicted.

Drax chief executive Will Gardiner emphasised that the plan held myriad benefits for the UK as it works towards resuscitating the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and building the foundations of a net zero economy by 2050.

"Advancing the Zero Carbon Humber plan is a major opportunity to decarbonise the UK's most carbon-intensive industrial region - protecting jobs, tackling climate change and helping this uniquely well-placed area to deliver clean growth after Covid," he said.