'Recycling's most wanted': Innocent and Hubbub team up in bid to boost recycling rates
New campaign in Kensington and Chelsea aims to use catchy messaging to encourage people to recycle the right objects
A new campaign launching this week aims to boost recycling rates in a London borough by combining the recycling expertise of environmental charity Hubbub with the communication skills of smoothie brand Innocent Drinks.
The campaign will urge residents of Kensington and Chelsea to help catch "recycling's most wanted": high-value items such as drink cans, yogurt pots, and bathroom plastics which should be recycled but are often overlooked by consumers. Run in partnership with Kensington and Chelsea Council, the new communications will feature on posters, recycling bags and leaflets, digital displays and recycling trucks across the borough, as well as in a takeover of the Council's social media channels.
As one of the most densely populated boroughs in the UK and with a highly transient population, Kensington and Chelsea offers a particular recycling challenge. Over the last three years, the borough has achieved an overall increase in its recycling rate of just under three percentage points, lifting it to 28.6 per cent - well below the national average.
The impact of the new campaign on the overall recycling rate will be assessed, Hubbub said, with results shared to help inform recycling communication campaigns run by councils across the UK. The charity estimates that for every one percentage point increase in the household recycling rate, the council could save £63,000 a year in disposal costs.
The new campaign builds on polling undertaken in London by Hubbub, which found that one in three Londoners find recycling information difficult to understand. Less than half, 45 per cent, say they are confident about what can be recycled and more than half, 51 per cent, agree that clearer information would encourage them to recycle more.
More news
Drax carbon capture pilot takes step forward as it appoints engineering partner
Australian firm Worley appointed by Drax to provide the front-end engineering and design work on the first two carbon capture units at its Yorkshire biomass plant
NatWest launches real-time CO2 footprint tracker for banking customers
Partnership with fintech company CoGo will give NatWest customers access to an on-the-go carbon emissions calculator informed by their personal spending
Airbus unveils futuristic designs for zero-emission hydrogen planes
The hydrogen-powered planes could be carrying passengers distances of up to 2,000 nautical miles by 2035, Airbus claims
Alok Sharma: 'I am calling on the world to up its ambition'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech at the New York Climate Week event hosted by the UN Race to Zero campaign in partnership with The Climate Group