Alok Sharma: 'I am calling on the world to up its ambition'

  • Alok Sharma, COP26 President and Business Secretary
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech at the New York Climate Week event hosted by the UN Race to Zero campaign in partnership with The Climate Group

Last week, Facebook announced science-based emissions reduction targets, including a commitment to net zero by 2030. And today, I'm delighted that building materials firm LafargeHolcim has committed...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news