Alok Sharma: 'I am calling on the world to up its ambition'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech at the New York Climate Week event hosted by the UN Race to Zero campaign in partnership with The Climate Group
Last week, Facebook announced science-based emissions reduction targets, including a commitment to net zero by 2030. And today, I'm delighted that building materials firm LafargeHolcim has committed...
NatWest launches real-time CO2 footprint tracker for banking customers
Partnership with fintech company CoGo will give NatWest customers access to an on-the-go carbon emissions calculator informed by their personal spending
Airbus unveils futuristic designs for zero-emission hydrogen planes
The hydrogen-powered planes could be carrying passengers distances of up to 2,000 nautical miles by 2035, Airbus claims
'Recycling's most wanted': Innocent and Hubbub team up in bid to boost recycling rates
New campaign in Kensington and Chelsea aims to use catchy messaging to encourage people to recycle the right objects