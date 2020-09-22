Are 'vested interests' threatening the EU's sustainable finance strategy?
New analysis from InfluenceMap warns 19 out of 20 industry lobby groups are actively opposing measures contained within the EU's proposed Sustainable Finance Strategy
EU efforts to establish an ambitious sustainable finance policy are being undermined by many of the organisations the policy would cover, according a major new report published today. The study comes...
NatWest launches real-time CO2 footprint tracker for banking customers
Partnership with fintech company CoGo will give NatWest customers access to an on-the-go carbon emissions calculator informed by their personal spending
Airbus unveils futuristic designs for zero-emission hydrogen planes
The hydrogen-powered planes could be carrying passengers distances of up to 2,000 nautical miles by 2035, Airbus claims
Alok Sharma: 'I am calling on the world to up its ambition'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech at the New York Climate Week event hosted by the UN Race to Zero campaign in partnership with The Climate Group
'Recycling's most wanted': Innocent and Hubbub team up in bid to boost recycling rates
New campaign in Kensington and Chelsea aims to use catchy messaging to encourage people to recycle the right objects