Are 'vested interests' threatening the EU's sustainable finance strategy?

Attempts to put together a sustainable finance policy are being threatened by vested interests, InfluenceMap argues
New analysis from InfluenceMap warns 19 out of 20 industry lobby groups are actively opposing measures contained within the EU's proposed Sustainable Finance Strategy

EU efforts to establish an ambitious sustainable finance policy are being undermined by many of the organisations the policy would cover, according a major new report published today. The study comes...

