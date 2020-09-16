BT Group backs 1.5C Business Playbook in bid to accelerate climate action
BT Group joins more than 50 groups and companies to back project aiming to 'accelerate climate action exponentially through radical collaboration' by guiding companies towards science-aligned climate targets
BT Group has further bolstered its green credentials, announcing this morning that it has become the latest organisation to back the 1.5C Business Playbook initiative.
The 1.5C Business Playbook, launched at the World Economic Forum in January, is a guide for companies and organisations interested in setting science-aligned climate targets and accelerating climate action through "radical collaboration".
BT today joins more than 50 other companies in supporting the project, which will only accept members committed to halving their emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by mid-century.
Gabrielle Ginér, head of environmental sustainability at BT, said the firm was "delighted" to support the Playbook, which is also backed by WWF, Ikea, Ericsson, the International Chamber of Commerce, and Swedish engineering company Sweco, among others.
"We've pledged to become a net zero emissions business by 2045 and our target is to reduce the carbon emissions intensity of our operations by 87 per cent by 2030 against a 2016/17 baseline," she said. "We're encouraging all companies to join us in setting their own science-based net zero targets, thereby driving themselves, industry, and policymakers to develop the right conditions for quicker, more impactful climate action".
The Playbook is a spin-off from the Exponential Roadmap, a blueprint for how the world can halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Johan Falk, head of Exponential Roadmap and lead author of the 1.5C Business Playbook, commended the firm for signging up to the project. "BT Group certainly belongs in this company, as a leader in climate ambition and action, not least as a pioneer in emissions reductions throughout their company and supply chain, as well as through enabling solutions for their customers," he said. "We are delighted to see them join the initiative and endorse the Playbook."
The Net Zero Leadership Hub is brought to you in partnership with BT, as part of its support for the Net Zero Leadership Stream at the world's first Net Zero Festival this autumn. All the content on the Hub is fully editorially independent unless otherwise stated.
