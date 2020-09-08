The government needs to show it is serious about net zero
With COP26 fast approaching, the UK needs a credible plan for net zero which brings businesses and the public with it, argues the Institute for Government's Tom Sasse
More than a year has passed since the UK adopted its net zero target; this time next year COP26 will be almost upon us. The UK's domestic record will be critical to its credibility as host. Despite substantial...
More news
Hubbub's 'Greenprint' sets out vision for greener post-COVID-19 Britain
Environmental charity sets out wide-ranging package of policy proposals and initiatives that could help embed greener lifestyles as the UK recovers from the coronavirus crisis
Garnier pledges to plant 400,000 trees by November
Global beauty brand unveils ambitious new reforestation project in support of net zero emission ambitions
Seafood stakeholders push for stricter sustainability measures in landmark Fisheries Bill
Raft of UK supermarkets and food brands warn government's current proposals could damage the ability of UK fishing communities to meet growing demand for sustainable seafood
Signify hails 'carbon neutrality' milestone as it switches on new green targets
LED lighting giant claims its global operations are now powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity as it slashes CO2