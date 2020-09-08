The government needs to show it is serious about net zero

  • Tom Sasse, Institute for Government
With COP26 fast approaching, the UK needs a credible plan for net zero which brings businesses and the public with it, argues the Institute for Government's Tom Sasse

More than a year has passed since the UK adopted its net zero target; this time next year COP26 will be almost upon us. The UK's domestic record will be critical to its credibility as host. Despite substantial...

