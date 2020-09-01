BusinessGreen debuts revamped Net Zero Now Hub

New look Net Zero Now Hub launched in partnership with ENGIE ahead of upcoming Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen has today unveiled a revamped version of its Net Zero Now Hub, ahead of the staging of the world's first Net Zero Festival at the end of this month.

Delivered in partnership with energy and services giant ENGIE, the new look content hub will provide readers and subscribers with all the latest news, analysis, and opinion on the policies, technologies, and trends that are driving the net zero transition.

First launched just over two years ago, the Net Zero Now Hub has become the go-to resource for businesses, campaigners, and policymakers looking to navigate and understand the net zero transition that is transforming the UK and global economy.

The Hub played a role in the successful campaign to secure a legally binding net zero emissions target for the UK and has subsequently tracked the policy and commercial developments that are shaping the next wave of decarbonisation efforts across the country and beyond.

"The Net Zero Now Hub has proved integral to BusinessGreen's successful campaign to secure a legally binding net zero target and drive the transition up the corporate and political agenda," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The Hub has provided the foundations for the world's first Net Zero Festival and now the revamp to the site and partnership with ENGIE will allow us to provide even more cutting edge news and analysis on the most important industrial revolution in history."

The Net Zero Now hub will complement BusinessGreen's recently launched Net Zero Leadership Hub in partnership with BT, which collates critical news and analysis on how top businesses are leading the net zero transition, and the Net Zero Investment Hub in partnership with Schroders, which explores how finance is mobilising a new wave of climate action.

Nicola Lovett, CEO at ENGIE UK and Ireland, commented: "The transition to net zero carbon is more important than ever, and achieving this ambition requires a coordinated, determined approach from all areas of society. We are delighted to be a sponsor of the Net Zero Now Hub and also to be supporting the Net Zero Festival, as we believe it's important to keep carbon reduction at the top of the agenda, and support organisations in their transition to a greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world."

The relaunch of the Net Zero Now Hub comes just a month ahead of the Net Zero Festival, the full speaker line up for which is now confirmed.

Delegates at the Net Zero Festival will be able to hear from a raft of the UK's top green business leaders, politicians, scientists, academics, and campaigners, including former Unilever boss Paul Polman, leading climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, We Mean Business CEO Maria Mendiluce, and environmental campaigner and supermodel Arizona Muse, as well as top CEOs and executives from ENGIE, OVO, BT, Schroders, Shell, Bank of America, Orsted, John Lewis, Triodos Bank, IKEA, and many, many others.

You can register to attend the Net Zero Festival here.