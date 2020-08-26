Storm Ellen blows UK wind farms to new power generation record

Wind provided almost 60 per cent of UK's electricity in the early hours of Saturday morning

Wind farms provided their highest ever share of electricity for the UK grid over the weekend, as strong gales during Storm Ellen saw turbines produce 13.5GW of power in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to National Grid ESO.

In yet another new record for the UK wind industry, UK offshore and onshore wind farms provided 59.1 per cent of Britain's electricity mix at 1am on Saturday, the grid operator revealed yesterday.

New record! 🔔 #StormEllen's gales brought the highest ever share of #wind power on the #electricity system 🌬️



At 1am on Sat 22 Aug wind made up 59.1% of Britain's ⚡️⚡️ mix (13.5GW). Will #StormFrancis top that record?



Follow the mix live with our app 👉https://t.co/x0Re0TAIpE pic.twitter.com/r4DEPMdt4o — National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) August 25, 2020

Coming in the early hours of the morning, the record came during a low period of demand for power from the grid combined with high output from wind due to the storm.

Nevertheless, it signals yet another major milestone for the UK's rapidly growing renewable energy sector, which last year provided more than a third of UK power on average in 2019 as capacity from wind, solar, biomass and other technologies continues to grow.

Costs are also coming down rapidly. The latest costs assessment released by the government yesterday show that wind and solar are now the cheapest form of new power generation available, and are poised to continue falling in the years to come as economies of scale improve.

Under the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy's (BEIS) cost projection scenarios released yesterday, the estimated levelised cost of energy (LCOE) for wind power could fall to a once inconceivably £36 per megawatt hour, having stood at £106/MWh in 2016.

However, concerns have frequently been raised that more policy support is required to realise the full potential of onshore wind power in the UK.

Analysis released yesterday by energy consultancy Cornwall Insight warned that the UK's current 13GW fleet of onshore turbines could even start to reduce in capacity from 2027 when many Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) subsidy accreditations end.

Calls have long come for a greater focus on ensuring older onshore wind farms are upgraded - 'or repowered' - before their current lifespans come to an end in order to avoid any reduction in the UK's renewable energy capacity, and Cornwall Insight said this was likely to play an increasingly important role in underpinning the UK power sector's net zero efforts.

Cornwall Insight wholesale manager James Brabben said repowering existing wind farms was an "attractive option" for operators as securing planning permission and grid agreements for new assets was a lengthy process.

"Cornwall Insight's forecast shows that between 2027 and 2030 up to 3.6GW of existing onshore wind assets could drop out of the Renewable Obligation scheme, with the majority approaching the end of an assumed 20-25 year economic lifespan, making repowering and extensions key to meeting GB's net zero goal," he said. "The trends show how some existing site owners are gearing up for the new world of onshore wind development. With an ageing existing fleet, this area is set to become a very active space, with sites needing to be very efficient to be viable."

Meanwhile, progress continues towards building out more much-needed offshore wind power capacity to help push the UK towards its statutory 2050 net zero emissions target.

This week Equinor announced it has signed agreements with The Crown Estate to double the size of two of the UK's largest offshore wind projects - Sheringham and Dudgeon - off the North Norfolk coast. The planned expansion would see the two projects together offering 1.4GW of capacity, which would be enough to power more than 1.5 million average UK homes.

And today German energy giant RWE said it had completed the installation of 90 turbine foundations and power export cables at its Triton Knoll project off the Lincolnshire coast, bringing the £2bn wind farm closer towards construction being completed in early 2022.

Jointly owned by RWE - which holds a 59 per cent stake - alongside J-Power and Kansai Electric Power, the wind farm is expected to have a final capacity of 857MW, or enough to meet the power demand of over 800,000 UK homes.

Tom Glover, RWE Renewables's chief commercial officer and RWE UK country chair, described the UK as "one of the most important markets" for the firm for RWE, adding that it has "significant growth ambitions in offshore wind".

"Following in the footsteps of Triton Knoll will be our 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm, which has a potential investment value of around £3bn," he said. "We are also looking forward to developing a number of extension projects to our existing UK offshore wind farms, in connection with opportunities arising from The Crown Estate's latest leasing round."