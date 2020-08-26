Renewable Transport Fuel Association: Green fuel firms launch new trade body
RTFA aims to drive uptake of low-carbon fuels such as bioethanol, biomethane, biodiesel and biopropene
Twelve companies have joined together to form the Renewable Transport Fuel Association, a new trade body launched today for producers and suppliers of greener transport fuels.
The founders include all the UK's producers of liquid renewable fuels, and the majority of those manufacturing the green gas used in UK transport. It's members include Associated British Foods, ABSL, Alco, Argent Energy, Calor, CNG Fuels, Ensus UK, Gasrec, Greenergy, Nova Pangea, Olleco and Velocys.
Transport remains one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise as the UK works to deliver its 2050 net zero target, with road, rail, air travel and shipping together responsible for around a third of the UK greenhouse gases - the biggest single source.
The RTFA will therefore work to support rapid action to decarbonise transport through the uptake of low-carbon fuels such as bioethanol, biomethane, biodiesel and biopropene, according to its chief executive, Gaynor Hartnell.
"Ten years ago, carbon emissions from energy supply were twice that of transport," she said. "Now transport is the largest polluter in the economy. Switching fuels is one of the most cost-effective and fastest actions in the fight against climate change, yet the role of fuels in reducing greenhouse gas emissions is overlooked. The RTFA will be the voice of the UK companies that produce and supply these fuels that can make a difference to the environment today."
