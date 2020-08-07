Utilities firm Fulcrum steps up focus on net zero transition

Company highlights role of net zero focused services in driving post-pandemic recovery

Multi-utility infrastructure provider Fulcrum embarked this week on a new strategy to support the net zero transition, as it aims to orient its business activity towards key sectors such as the housing and Industrial & Commercial (I&C) markets.

The Sheffield-based firm said it will focus on deploying technologies that are central to the net zero transition, such as smart metering and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It will work with the Surrey-based utilities firm E.S. Pipelines to compete for larger housing and I&C schemes, the firm added.

Interest in these areas is already expanding rapidly, the firm reported, with growth in its housing sector order book up 24 per cent to £25m between March 2019 and March 2020, and similar progress in its smart metering operations order book, which grew by 22 per cent over the same period.

The order book growth occurred despite a combination of Brexit uncertainty and the impact of Covid-19 leading to a 5.8 per cent fall in revenue over the same year, dropping from £48.9m to £46.1m. The firm expects to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels by the second quarter of 2021, it said, with the recovery set to be driven by sectors that are key to the net zero transition.

"Our new vision is to play an essential part in the UK's net-zero and smart energy revolution and 2020 has been a year of repositioning to focus the business on its strategic aim of capitalising on the UK's transition to a net-zero economy," said Fulcrum CEO Daren Harris.

"Although 2020 presented short term market challenges, there is a substantial long-term opportunity for the group to significantly grow its revenues across markets that have attractive long-term drivers given the UK's net-zero and smart energy revolution."