Packaging firm Crown launches decade-long sustainability drive

US packaging giant Crown Holdings has unveiled a raft of new sustainability initiatives designed to guide its activity over the next decade, including emissions reduction pledges approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative that are aligned with keeping warming below 1.5C.

Containing 20 goals with target dates ranging from 2025 to 2050, Crown has divided its program - named Twentyby30 - into five areas, which include climate action, resource efficiency, and "optimum circularity".

Specific targets for 2030 set under the new strategy include reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 operational greenhouse gas by 50 per cent and Scope 3 supply chain emissions by 16 per cent, sourcing 60 per cent renewable energy, and reducing Volatile Organic Compound emissions by 10 per cent.

The firm will also aim to send zero waste to landfill, reduce packaging material use by making aluminium and steel cans 10 per cent lighter, and increase the recycled content of its plastic strapping by 10 per cent, all by 2030, while reducing water usage by 20 per cent by 2025.

"It is our duty as a global manufacturer to serve as a steward to our environment, our communities, our customers and our own workforce," said Timothy J. Donahue, president and chief executive at Crown.

"The Twentyby30 program is a bold, comprehensive initiative that represents the next chapter of our sustainability journey. The program's ambitious goals, which touch all aspects of our business, will help us accelerate our progress over the next decade, allowing us to make the greatest impact possible while reducing our footprint."