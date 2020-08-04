'The home replaces the petrol forecourt': Tonik Energy launches smart EV charging bundle in 'UK first'

Smart data from EV chargers installed by Tonik's in-house team will allow company to provide separate home and EV charging rates for customers

Tonik Energy has launched a new tariff that allows customers to separate the cost of electric vehicle (EV) charging and standard home energy, hailing the bundle as a UK first.

The firm's new 'Home & Smart EV' bundle will provide the growing number of UK households purchasing EVs with "transparency and control" over the running costs of their zero emissions vehicles by allowing them to benefit from competitive fixed overnight charging rates, the firm said.

Smart data from EV chargers installed at customers homes by Tonik's in-house charger team would allow the firm to split customers' home and EV charging rates, it explained.

Chris Russell, chief executive of Tonik Energy, said the solution was geared to encourage the growing number of households making the switch to EVs to embrace home charging. "EVs now have longer battery range, so most of the charging will be done at home - the home replaces the petrol forecourt, and it is important to get the right charger to manage charging and minimise costs," he said.

"With Tonik being both an energy supplier and energy tech installer we can provide this end-to-end solution for the EV owner with the home energy supply charging the car - making it easier and lower cost for consumers," he added.

Tonik claims that the bundle offers the UK's lowest overnight rate for EV charging in the UK at 4.17p kWh, meaning Tesla Model T drivers would travel 8,000 miles for only £80. The daytime rate for EV charging - between 7am and midnight - will be slightly higher, at 10p kWh.

The company said EV consumption would be capped at 1,920kWh over a 12 month period, with any excess being charged at the home energy rate.

The company is not the first to unveil a charging solution designed for the increasing number of homeowners purchasing EVs. Shell, Octopus Energy, and Centrica are among those to have recently launched solutions for drivers wanting to charge up at home.