'Turn Britain's streets green': Ofgem unveils plan to prep local grids for EV surge

Proposals for next electricity distribution price control period geared at developing more flexible grid for EVs, electric heating, batteries and digitisation

Ofgem has announced a series of proposals geared at priming local electricity networks for a surge of clean energy capacity and electric vehicles, as the regulator set out its vision for the next price control chapter for electricity distribution networks.

The plans, set to apple across a five-year period starting from 2023, include proposals to funnel hundreds millions of pounds of investment into energy network research and development (R&D), measures that encourage local grid networks to embrace flexible energy solutions and digitalisation, and to cut investor returns to free up funds for the grid upgrades needed for the net zero transition.

"Local electricity networks will be at the forefront of eliminating harmful carbon emissions from the country, helping tackle climate change, so it's vital they have the investment they need to do this whilst keeping costs as low as possible for consumers," Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearly said.

The proposals, which are currently under consulation, have been designed to "help turn Britain's streets green, putting in place the wires and technology for families to travel in electric vehicles and heat their homes and businesses with clean energy", he added.

In order to help local electricity networks fund the infrastructure and clean energy capacity required to cater to soaring energy demand and an influx of new renewable generators, Ofgem proposes a new strategic innovation fund worth an initial £450m which would be dedicated to green energy R&D across all electricity networks. Local networks will also be able to tap the system-wide net zero innovation fund proposed earlier this month in its draft determinations for the transmission and gas sectors, it said.

Ofgem warned companies would have to make a "robust business case" to win funding, highlighting that upgrades to the transmission and distribution power grids to enable a nation-wide charging network for EVs would be strong contenders. It estimates there could be 11 million EVs on Britain's roads by 2030.

Elswhere, the energy watchdog also sets out a series of changes that would allow network operators to shoulder greater system operation responsibilities that come with managing a growing fleet of local clean energy sources. These include requiring companies to grow their capacity using flexible solutions, such as battery storage, which it stressed was "frequently less expensive" for consumers and can be delivered quicker than large swathes of new network capacity.

The proposals also include measures directed at increasing the coordination, planning and digitalisation of the energy system, while encouraging electricity network companies to use their data more efficiency.

"The green energy transformation is not just about putting more copper in the ground," Brearly stressed. "We need a modern, digital grid that uses all our energy assets as efficiently as possible."

Emulating its approach to the price controls for transmission and gas published earlier this month, Ofgem said it expects to lower returns delivered to investors when the new price controls come into force, to ensure that customers' money is invested in improving the network and driving a net zero grid.

Ofgem said it was trying to a strike a "balance between shareholders and consumers, delivering investment to support a greener emissions-free Britain while keeping costs as low as possible".

Proposals unveiled earlier this month for the 2021 price control period for gas and electricity transmission companies that also proposed to cut company investor returns have incurre fierce criticism from network operators as well as the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which warned the spending regime would struggle to attract the level of investment required to deliver a net zero energy system.

However, today's proposals elicited a more measured response from the trade body, with ENA chief executive David Smith noting that was "vital that the next regulatory period for the electricity distribution network companies creates the conditions to attract investment, deliver a green economic recovery, and ensure the public can benefit from a smarter, cleaner energy system".

Smith said the ENA would "continue to work with Ofgem to make sure that this vital investment can be delivered, securing economic and societal benefits now as we look to recover from the effects of the pandemic".