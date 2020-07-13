'Leading the charge': Are zero emission fleets about to move into the fast lane?
Major new analysis suggests electric vehicles could deliver fuel savings for fleet operators of over 60 per cent, while charging network continues to expand
It is the one bright spot in an otherwise unremittingly bleak auto market. As sales have slumped throughout the lockdown, demand for plug-in models has held remarkably firm. The official sales data...
