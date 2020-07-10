Sky celebrates green light for 'most sustainable TV and film production studios in the world'

Sky said it expects the Hertfordshire studios to be fully powered by renewable energy, in keeping with its plan to be net zero carbon by the end of the decade

Sky has been granted approval to build what it claims will be the "most sustainable film and TV production studio in the world" at a site in Hertfordshire, not far from the famous Elstree Studios.

The media group confirmed yesterday that the £230m Sky Studios Elstree project was set to go ahead after a unanimous planning decision from Hertsmere Borough Council.

The studios, which are set to cover an area roughly equivalent of 17 football pitches, will be entirely powered by clean energy, Sky said, in line with the company's commitment to achieve 'net zero carbon' by 2030.

On-site solar panels are expected to generate 20 per cent of the facility's energy and rainwater will also be harvested for reuse. Meanwhile, single-use plastics will be banned on site and there will be green spaces and landscaping planned across the facility.

"In 2006, Sky became the first carbon-neutral media company in the world and Sky Studios Elstree will become a key cornerstone of the company's ambition to become net zero carbon within a decade," the company said.

Legal & General, which recently committed to producing only net zero homes by 2030, will be financing and developing the studios, which are expected to open in 2022. During construction, the partners have committed to reducing the embodied carbon of the project.

Culture Secretary and MP for Hertsmere, Oliver Dowden, said the new studios, which are set to be built not far from BBC Elstree and Elstree Studios, would cement the region's reputation as a global hub for television and film.

"Sky Studios Elstree will become home to the best-loved films and TV shows of the future, championing British creativity on the global stage," he said. "It will also bring investment, jobs and opportunities to people across Hertsmere - cementing Elstree & Borehamwood's reputation as the 'British Hollywood'."

Sky expects the project to lead to the creation of more than 2,000 jobs in the local area, including 900 during the construction phase and 1,500 once the studio is operational.

Caroline Cooper, chief financial officer at Sky Studios, said: "Even during challenging economic times, Sky Studios Elstree represents Sky's continued commitment to the UK's cultural economy, as well as our goal to recruit, train and develop the leading creative talent of tomorrow. Alongside our colleagues at NBCUniversal and our partners at Legal & General, we will create a world-leading production studio that will turbocharge Sky Studios' plans to create even more award-winning Sky Originals for our customers."