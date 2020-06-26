Climate Pledge Arena: Amazon to name Seattle sports stadium after its net zero goal

Online retail giant to name new ice hockey and basketball arena after drive to secure corporate pledges for net zero carbon by 2040

Amazon is naming an 18,100-seat sports stadium after its pledge to become a net zero carbon company by 2040, having secured the naming rights to the future home of the Seattle's NHL ice hockey team in the US, it announced yesterday.

The Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be the first net zero carbon certified stadium in the world once it opens in 2021, when it will play home to Oak View Group's as-yet unnamed Seattle NHL ice hockey franchise and the Seattle Storm WNBA women's basketball team, Amazon said.

As well as being powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity partly provided by on-site solar panels, all remaining emissions from events at the all-electric stadium are to be offset through investments in forestry projects, it added.

The name of the redeveloped multi-purpose sports stadium - previously called the KeyArena - refers to the tech giant's Climate Pledge initiative launched last year alongside green organisation Global Optimism which calls on businesses to sign up to setting 2040 net zero carbon targets.

Amazon's billionaire founder and CEO Jeff Bezos - the world's richest man - said the Climate Pledge Arena would serve "as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change".

"We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action," he said.

All operations and at the new stadium are to be 'zero waste', boasting durable and compostable containers for food and drink, with a minimum target for 95 per cent of waste to be diverted from landfill on a weight basis, Amazon said.

Moreover, the redeveloped Arena has been designed to use reclaimed rainwater to produce the ice for the hockey matches to be played on, and tickets to Seattle games will include free public transport passes to reduce private car use on match days, according to Oak View Group.

Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, said "the state of our planet is a critical issue for all of us" and that the aim was to create a "the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable venue in the world".

"We love that Amazon is using its naming rights for a cause we care deeply about—this partnership is a visionary step for the facilities business and sport and music industries," he added. "It is not just about one arena—it's a platform for us to step up and heal our planet."

Amazon has previously faced criticism over its climate ambition, including from its own staff who last year staged a walkout to try and force the world's biggest company to step up its decarbonisation efforts. In May, a top executive at the company resigned in protest at a decision to dismiss several employees who had publicly criticised Amazon's climate efforts.

As such, yesterday's Climate Pledge Arena announcement elicited scepticism from some quarters. Climate writer and activist Alice Bell suggested the move was not so much greenwashing "as much as green gaslighting", while others denounced it as "performative action from a company whose business model is individually shipping everything in fossil fuel guzzling airplanes and trucks".

For its part, however, Amazon and its billionaire founder have been stepping up their climate efforts over the past year. Earlier this week Amazon launched the latest phase of its high-profile Climate Pledge initiative with a $2bn venture investment programme aimed at scaling up "visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a zero carbon economy. Bezos himself has also committed $10bn of his own money towards supporting zero emission technologies.