Government prepares Jet Zero Council for take-off

New government and industry body designed to help deliver transatlantic net zero flight 'within a generation'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today announced a dual boost to the UK's nascent low carbon aviation sector, confirming the formation of a new 'Jet Zero Council' and the award of fresh funding for green fuel specialist Velocsys.

Shapps used his appearance at the daily coronavirus press conference to announce the moves, which he said would support the government's vision of a "greener transport future".

Building on the recent confirmation the government is to invest £2bn in new active transport infrastructure, Shapps said the challenge was "to make transport - currently our biggest emitter of greenhouse gases - part of the solution, not the problem".

He added that decarbonisation was particularly difficult for an aviation industry that has faced an "impossible few months" as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"Yet, despite the obvious challenges, there's a real determination within the industry to have a greener restart," Shapps said. "So we're bringing together leaders from aviation, environmental groups and government to form the Jet Zero Council. This group will be charged with making net zero emissions possible for future flights."

He added that the government's goal was to demonstrate it was possible to undertake flight across the Atlantic, without harming the environment, "within a generation".

Shapps praised the work of the industry-backed Whittle Labs, which is working with Cambridge University to accelerate the development of zero carbon flight technologies.

And he confirmed fresh government funding is to provided to Velocys in support of its plans to build a major jet biofuel plant in Lincolnshire.

The company announced this morning that it had secured a further £500,000 of grant funding for its Altalto waste-to-fuels project from the Department for Transport (DfT), under the Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition (F4C).

Henrik Wareborn, Velocys CEO, said "the formation of a Jet Zero Council shows that a new era of net zero carbon flying is on a credible path, at a time when we need it more than ever".

He added that the new funding for the Altalto facility combined with formal planning permission for the project, meant "it could be producing sustainable aviation fuel in commercial scale by the middle of this decade".

The announcements were also welcomed by Karen Dee, chief executive at the Airport Operators Association (AOA), who said the new council would help "make net zero carbon emissions for the aviation industry a reality".

"Funding for sustainable aviation fuels will help to pump-prime an entirely new industry, generating new jobs and economic growth, while reducing emissions from international aviation," she said. "UK airports are doing all they can to reduce the carbon emissions from the operation on the ground, the announcement today will help industry meet its commitments in the sky as well."

However, the plans are likely to be met with more scepticism from environmental groups, which have long argued that attempts to develop zero emission aviation technologies need to backed by major new funding commitments while being combined with policy measures to curb emissions in the short term, such as an end to airport expansion and frequent flier levies.

It remains to be seen if the government provides further funding for green aviation programmes as part of its imminent economic stimulus package, which Ministers have indicated is likely to incorporate a raft of climate-related projects.

The move comes in the same week as the French government announced a €15bn bailout package for French airlines and aerospace companies, which included a series of measures to expand R&D programmes to develop electric, hydrogen, and hybrid jet engine technologies, as well as plans to halt some domestic routes that compete with high speed rail.

A raft of airlines and airports have announced net zero emissions targets in recent years, while at the same time aerospace companies have ramped up investment in new clean technologies.

However, there is considerable debate over how feasible it is to decarbonise aviation, especially for long haul flights. Successful test flights have demonstrated that small planes can operate with batteries and electric motors, but it remains a huge technical leap to deliver low emission jet aircraft.

Engineers are optimistic hydrogen fuel cells and electric motors could one day combine with conventional jet engines to deliver low emission hybrid planes, while biofuels also offer a route to curbing aviation emissions. But experts have warned that biofuels are currently considerably more expensive than conventional jet fuel and are not yet available at scale. As such, airlines are stepping up investment in nature-based carbon offset programmes - an approach that remains controversial with many environmental campaigners.