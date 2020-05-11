Gravitricity to pilot £1m gravity-based energy storage system in Edinburgh
UK start-up signs land rental agreement to build its first energy storage demonstrator at the Port of Leith
Gravitricity is set to build a £1m working demonstration of its innovative energy storage system which harnesses the power of gravity to store energy and provide grid balancing services, having secured a land rental agreement for the pilot project in Edinburgh.
In what would be the first working demonstrator for its gravity-based energy storage system, the UK start-up said it planned to begin building work on the project in October this year at an industrial site at the Port of Leith. The company plans for the pioneering energy storage system to be up and running by December.
Gravitricity's 'battery' works by raising multiple heavy weights, totalling up to 12,000 tonnes, in a deep shaft and releasing them again when energy is required. The company envisages installing the system underground in disused mines around the world, providing a cost effective means of energy storage to provide flexibility services to grids thatare becoming increasingly reliant on renewables.
Earlier this year the company secured £300,000 funding from Innovate UK to assess the suitability of former mine shafts in South Africa for the technology, with previous research having indicated the system could potentially store energy at half the lifetime cost of lithium ion batteries.
The pilot project at the Port of Leith is set to trial the system at a much smaller scale, with a 16-metre high rig due to be installed that would utilise the port's electrical network and grid connection to demonstrate the speed of response of the energy storage system, Gravitricity explained.
"This grid-connected demonstrator will use two 25-tonne weights suspended by steel cables," said the firm's lead engineer Miles Franklin. "In our first test we'll drop the weights together to generate full power and verify our speed of response. We calculate we can go from zero to full power in less than a second - which can be extremely valuable in the frequency response and back-up power markets. We will then run tests with the two single weights, dropping one after the other to verify smooth energy output over a longer period."
Franklin said the two-month test programme - supported by a previous £640,000 grant from Innovate UK - would provide valuable data to help inform the development of Gravitricity's first full-scale 4MW energy storage project, earmarked to commence in 2021.
More news
Business transformation for the post-lockdown reality
Forum for the Future's Zoe Le Grand sets out five key points for businesses to consider when plotting their a greener future in the post-Covid-19 world
'Beyond charging the car': Centrica teams up with Lotus for EV development drive
The deal comes as the Norfolk-based car manufacturer gets ready to launch its first EV, a luxury 'hypercar' that will be sold for more than £2 million.
'Oil has no place in our future': Rockefeller fund returns shine after ditching fossil fuels
Rockefeller Brothers Fund announces that its investment portfolio has exceeded expectations and industry averages in the five years since it divested from fossil fuels
Back to work: How businesses can promote sustainable and socially-distanced commutes
As people slowly return to work following the government's announcement on Sunday, employers can encourage staff to embrace sustainable routes into work by launching cycle-to-work schemes, installing on-site facilities such as bike storage and showers,...