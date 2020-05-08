Green recovery: UK business leaders urge PM to build a 'resilient economy' ahead of nationwide address

Top CEOs join growing calls for a climate-friendly economic stimulus, as everyone from Madonna to Ben & Jerry's make case for green recovery plans

A group of major British business leaders, including top executives from Iceland, Ben & Jerry's, and The Body Shop, have today called on the government to embrace a green recovery as it prepares to take tentative steps to ease the nationwide lock-down.

An open letter signed by 18 businesses, more than two dozen environmental groups, and a number of public figures, is urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to build a more resilient economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis by investing in green infrastructure, technology, and skills, and ruling out bailouts of polluting industries that fail to present credible decarbonisation plans.

"It is now clearer than ever before that the health of humanity is inextricably bound to the health of our planet," the letter reads. "Your government has the opportunity to show global leadership, forging a path out of this crisis by putting a resilient economy, healthy communities, and a thriving natural world at the heart of the relief and recovery effort."

The group joins a rapidly-growing and eclectic group of public figures - this week's additions include Madonna, Robert De Niro, government climate advisors the Committee on Climate Change, oil majors, and airlines - publicly demanding that governments work to reboot economies along climate-friendly lines.

In the letter published today, the businesses and green groups set out a four-point plan for the Johnson administration, urging the Prime Minister to prioritise investment in 'climate-safe' infrastructure that can deliver a more resilient economy, increase access to wild spaces, strengthen environmental legislation, and ensure the UK "leads the world in building back better" in the run up to the UN climate and biodiversity summits next year.

As the incoming president of the COP26 Climate Summit - originally planned for Glasgow this December, but since postponed until 2021- the UK has a major role in steering the global response to the pandemic and driving international climate action, the letter argues.

Letter signatory Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, said: "The economic recovery from this global health crisis must put the restoration of nature at its heart - because that is the only way we can continue to power our human endeavour sustainably. If nature is protected, we are protected. This letter asks the UK government to seize the opportunity to create something better out of this moment in history and establish a new normal: a climate-safe, nature-rich, healthy world for all."

The Prime Minister is set to deliver nationwide address on Sunday night that is expected to outline some modest changes to the strict coronavirus lockdown measures that have been in place since 23 March and sketch out how the government plans to enable a gradual return to work for millions of people.

Hilary McGrady, letter signatory and director-general at the National Trust, said the seven-week lockdown had underlined the importance of green space to citizens. "As governments around the world turn their thoughts to economic recovery, their plans must respond to what the lockdown has clearly shown; that people want and need access to nature-rich green spaces near where they live. This has to be a priority," she said. "Green infrastructure and scaling up renewables makes environmental and economic sense, creating jobs and an economy that are fit for the future. If we think green, we can create a win-win for the economy, for people and for the natural world."

Other signatories of today's letter include top executives at Triodos Bank, Barratt Homes, and Good Energy, as well as Greenpeace, Green Alliance, the RSBP, Wildlife Trusts, and television presenter Chris Packham, Grand Designs' Kevin McLoud, and Dragons' Den's Deborah Meaden.

The letter comes in the same week as the government's independent climate advisors, the Committee on Climate Change, set out a six point plan for a resilient recovery; a major report from Nobel prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and COP26 advisor Lord Nicholas Stern argued the most effective solutions for driving a Covid-19 recovery were also those that reduce carbon emissions; more than 90 French businesses urged the government to prioritise an 'ecological transition'; and the Energy Transitions Commission - which represents a raft of energy-focused multinationals, including a host of carbon intensive firms - set out a seven point guide for delivering a green recovery.

Green MP Caroline Lucas also launched a campaign dubbed Green Steps Be Better that demands that the government focus on nine specific priorities as it rebuilds. These range from social and environmental conditions on all government spending and cleaner air, to access to green space and rolling out clean energy. The Party today backed up the proposals with calls for a an emergency increase in fuel duty to fund new walking, cycling, and public transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in an open letter to Le Monde, a host of public figures including Madonna, astrophysicist James Peebles, Jane Fonda, economist Muhammed Yunus, and Robert De Niro called on world leaders to "act now" to prevent ecological disaster.

The celebrities wrote: "The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences.