Energy efficiency should be at forefront of a green and resilient recovery
The government should heed the advice of the National Infrastructure Commission on energy efficiency and flexibility, argues Andrew Warren
Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma last month told a key global climate summit that, as countries emerge from the emergency phase of Covid-19 "we must collectively support a green and resilient...
Business transformation for the post-lockdown reality
Forum for the Future's Zoe Le Grand sets out five key points for businesses to consider when plotting their a greener future in the post-Covid-19 world
'Beyond charging the car': Centrica teams up with Lotus for EV development drive
The deal comes as the Norfolk-based car manufacturer gets ready to launch its first EV, a luxury 'hypercar' that will be sold for more than £2 million.
'Oil has no place in our future': Rockefeller fund returns shine after ditching fossil fuels
Rockefeller Brothers Fund announces that its investment portfolio has exceeded expectations and industry averages in the five years since it divested from fossil fuels
Green buildings: Greater focus on climate adaptation and mitigation in updated BREEAM standard
BRE announces most significant update to leading sustainable buildings standard in five years