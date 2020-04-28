Nestlé UK bags 15-year wind power purchase agreement with Ørsted

Deal with Race Point offshore wind farm will cover 50 per cent of Nestlé UK’s power consumption

Nestlé UK has inked a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Danish wind energy giant Ørsted, securing access to a 31MW share of a wind farm off the coast of Norfolk.

The 125GWh deal, which comes into effect from 1 May, will cover half of the food and beverage giant's power consumption in the UK and should ensure that, once combined with other deals, all the firm's electricity consumption is covered by wind power generation, backed by certificates.

Announcing the deal yesterday, Stefano Agostini, chief executive for Nestlé UK and Ireland, said in a statement that he was "incredibly proud" that the firm was "doing the right thing to play our part in reducing climate change".

"With our partnership with Ørsted we are now able to cover 100 per cent of our electricity from wind power, another huge milestone in our efforts to become a sustainable business," he added.

Nestlé UK has secured the power from 31MW of the 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm, in a deal that provides long term revenue stability for the 91-turbine project and reduces merchant power price exposure across Ørsted's portfolio.

The agreement is also a major milestone for the Danish wind developer, marking the biggest fixed-price power deal it has signed to date with a corporate customer in the UK. Ørsted's next biggest corporate PPA in the UK is a 23MW agreement signed with Northumbrian Water in February 2019 for power from the same offshore wind farm.

"Large corporations are increasingly taking climate action by sourcing green power, thereby making important contributions to the demand for renewable energy," said Rasmus Errboe, senior vice president responsible for corporate PPAs at Ørsted. "Today's announcement with Nestlé UK demonstrates offshore wind's attractiveness as a reliable, large-scale source of green power and underlines Ørsted's ambition to continue to be a leader within corporate PPAs for offshore wind.

Corporate renewable PPAs are on the rise across Europe as renewable energy costs continue to fall and the phasing out of clean energy subsidy programmes forces developers to seek alternative offtake arrangements. At the same time there is a growing appetite for such contracts amongst corporate customers, who see them as a way to enhance their sustainability credentials, support climate goals, and secure energy cost predictability over a long period from a cost competitive power source.

Ørsted has emerged as a major player in the market, having last year signed the world's largest offshore wind PPA with polymer manufacturer Covestro for 100MW from the Borkum Riffgrund 3 project in Germany.

However, despite the recent flurry of corporate renewables purchasing activity in Europe, the market still lags behind the US, where renewable PPAs have been popular for longer and the market is more established. Of roughly 19.5GW of clean energy contracts signed by corporations in 2019, 13.6GW were in the US, according to BloombergNEF data.