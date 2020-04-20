Energy for Tomorrow: Centrica launches grant scheme to boost diversity of UK innovators

Between six and 10 organisations could receive up to £500,000 each from the scheme

Energy giant offering grants of £100,000-£500,000 for non-profit and social impact organisations with clean energy ideas

Centrica has launched a not-for-profit social impact scheme offering grants of between £100,000 and £500,000 to support organisations with innovative ideas for developing affordable, accessible, and reliable clean energy, the energy giant announced today.

Dubbed Energy for Tomorrow, the scheme aims to partner with six to 10 organisations which will each receive funding for a period of up to three years, with priority given to smaller organisations with a turnover of less than £1m and projects focused on the UK, the British Gas parent company announced today.

Applications for grant funding are being sought from charities, community interest companies, and both not-for-profit and for-profit firms and enterprises "with a clear social mission", such as helping to cut carbon emissions, improve lives through energy use, or supporting communities.

The energy giant said the scheme was particularly aimed at supporting and empowering entrepreneurs from groups that are under-represented across the industry, in a bid to harness a greater diversity of talent to help decarbonise the UK's energy system.

The company cited a study from market research firm Beauhurst which found companies with all male founding teams raise 91 per cent of all venture capital investment in the UK, while another analysis by RateMyInvestor indicated just one per cent of venture-backed founders were black.

Sarah Wright, fund manager at Energy for Tomorrow (ETF), said that by partnering with and investing in new ideas developed from outside the traditional mainstream, she hoped the scheme would empower more people to change the way they think about and use energy.

"British industry is missing out on a huge pool of talent whose ideas and innovations could deliver significant impact and benefit to society," she said. "The importance of diversity of thinking to deliver the innovation that we need cannot be underestimated. I passionately believe in the power of working with all people and organisations, especially social enterprises and social impact initiatives to make a difference."

Funding for the grant scheme comes from feed-in tariff payments generated by Centrica-owned solar panels installed on more than 250 schools across the UK, which currently save each school almost £2,500 a year on their energy bills while collectively offsetting 1.5 tonnes of CO2, the firm explained.