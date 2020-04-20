Research: Many Britons in the dark over CO2 impact of heating and eating

Energy Systems Catapult survey reveals high concern over climate change among the public, but less understanding of CO2 sources

While the majority of Britons see climate change as a major threat that both individuals and the government have a responsibility to tackle, many remain unaware of some of the most effective means of cutting carbon emissions from their daily lives, a major new survey suggests.

Research carried out by the Energy Systems Catapult in January saw the agency ask over 2,000 British adults for their views on climate change, low carbon technologies, and behaviours in heating, diet and transport as part of its 'Innovating to Net Zero' project to model potential pathways to 2050.

Published late last week, the survey results show 75 per cent of people regards climate change a big problem, with 84 per cent believing the government should do something to tackle the issue and 77 per cent claiming individuals should take some responsibility.

But when quizzed on which activities they thought produced the most emissions, there was far less clarity from respondents, the innovation research body found.

While 77 per cent said transport produced climate changing emissions and 67 per cent pointed to air travel, less than half highlighted the role of agriculture and gas central heating despite these being major contributors to the UK's greenhouse gases.

The lack of awareness of emissions sources also appears to inform the actions people are taking to curb their environmental impacts. For example, while 86 per cent said they aimed to recycle everything they could and 71 per cent said they were trying to cut down on single-use plastics, far fewer - less than three per cent - had taken more effective actions to cut emissions such as switching to a battery powered vehicle or a low carbon heating system, the research found.

Matt Lipson, consumer insight business lead at the Energy Systems Catapult, said the findings indicated that concern about climate change "does not necessarily translate into understanding the biggest sources of carbon emissions or the action that will make the most difference to cutting them".

"For example, people understand a clear link between emissions and transport, but they're less clear on how heating and eating relate to climate change," he said. "Many people think they're already doing everything they can. But their efforts don't necessarily have a big impact from a climate perspective."

However, the survey did also point to a relative willingness among people to make changes to their behaviours in order to help tackle climate change, with 36 per cent saying they had reduced their red meat consumption recently, whether for climate or health reasons.

Moreover, as much as 41 per cent saying they would be willing to cut their red meat intake by a quarter, while 29 per cent said the same for dairy.

And on transport, of those respondents who said they had flown last year, 34 per cent said they would be willing to fly less often. Another 22 per cent also said they would consider switching to an electric car.

The results are likely to inform the fast evolving debate over the extent to which the public will embrace changes in behaviour to reduce climate risks, which has been triggered by the huge changes in public and business practices that have been undertaken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, while the survey suggests a significant chunk of the public are willing to take steps to cut emissions, Lipson counselled that harnessing that interest remains a complex undertaking.

"This research underlines the huge challenge of focusing the public's willingness to tackle climate change on the areas where actions can make the most difference, and where progress is slower, such as transport and heating," he said.