European aluminium industry sets sights on 'full circularity' by 2030

Trade body debuts Circular Aluminium Action Plan as sector bids to boost recycling rates

The European aluminium industry has set itself a new target to achieve 'full circularity' by 2030 as part of a major new circular economy action plan.

Trade body European Aluminium formally launched the new strategy yesterday in Brussels, unveiling plans to ensure all end-of-life aluminium products are collected and recycled efficiently across Europe by the end of the decade.

The new action plan builds on the aluminium industry's Vision 2050 strategy, which aims to deliver carbon neutrality for the sector by mid-century, and provides a series of policy recommendations designed to boost recycling rates across the sector.

"The aluminium industry is committed to helping deliver the European Green Deal, building on its long-standing commitment to sustainability," said Gerd Götz, European Aluminium's Director General. "Our end goal is to achieve the full potential of aluminium circularity by 2030 and we won't stop until we've achieved it. The Circular Aluminium Action Plan provides a roadmap for European policy makers and the European aluminium industry to work together to make this ambition a reality."

The aluminium industry has long touted its central role in circular economy models, highlighting how the metal can be repeatedly recycled using processes that require just five per cent of the energy needed to produce the primary metal.

As such aluminium recycling rates are already among the highest of all materials, with the automotive and building sectors delivering recycling rates of over 90 per cent and three out of every four aluminium beverage cans ending up recycled.

However, the industry maintains there is potential to boost recycling rates further, with the new action plan suggesting half of Europe's demand for aluminium could be supplied through post-consumer recycling by mid-century. As a result, aluminium recycling could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 39 million tonnes a year by 2050 compared to today, nearly halving emissions from the sectot by 2050 by replacing carbon intensive primary aluminium imports from outside Europe with recycled domestic post-consumer aluminium.

"Aluminium recycling is a significant industrial and environmental opportunity for the EU," said Per Klevnäs, Partner at Material Economics. "As more metal becomes available, the EU has a chance to build its economy increasingly on circular resources, capturing large value while reducing CO2 emissions. As the Circular Aluminium Action Plan shows, building this industry will take decisive policy support, new value chain collaborations, and technical as well as business model innovation."