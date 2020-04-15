Club of Rome calls for collaborative, green stimulus solutions
Think tank urges world leaders to build a low-carbon, circular economy in the wake of the health crisis.
The Club of Rome has urged G20 leaders and other heads of state to work together to implement green recovery packages and fiscal stimulus plans during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Accelerating...
Coronavirus: Government delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds
Campaigners criticise government's decision to delay implementation of single-use plastic ban until October 2020
'Welcome ambition': Shell to unveil net zero emissions plan
Oil giant to update investors on sweeping new strategy to deliver net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050
Report: Imported emissions responsible for almost half the UK's carbon footprint
New findings from WWF and University of Leeds argue that the UK must develop carbon policies that take both territorial and offshore carbon emissions into account.
Coronavirus Response: Covid-19 has shown the UK is starting to build a circular economy
The pandemic-induced lockdown has underlined how critical recycling is to UK supply chains, argues Viridor's Tim Rotheray