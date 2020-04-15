Club of Rome calls for collaborative, green stimulus solutions

Credit: Martin Svedén, Flickr
Credit: Martin Svedén, Flickr
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Think tank urges world leaders to build a low-carbon, circular economy in the wake of the health crisis.

The Club of Rome has urged G20 leaders and other heads of state to work together to implement green recovery packages and fiscal stimulus plans during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Accelerating...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news