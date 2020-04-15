Environmental charities fear huge nature and climate cost from coronavirus crisis
Green groups come together to warn that welcome financial support from government is failing to go far enough
A group of leading UK nature, science and conservation organisations have today warned that the coronavirus outbreak has dealt a "significant blow" to their ability to enhance natural environments and...
Coronavirus: Government delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds
Campaigners criticise government's decision to delay implementation of single-use plastic ban until October 2020
'Welcome ambition': Shell to unveil net zero emissions plan
Oil giant to update investors on sweeping new strategy to deliver net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050
Report: Imported emissions responsible for almost half the UK's carbon footprint
New findings from WWF and University of Leeds argue that the UK must develop carbon policies that take both territorial and offshore carbon emissions into account.
Coronavirus Response: Covid-19 has shown the UK is starting to build a circular economy
The pandemic-induced lockdown has underlined how critical recycling is to UK supply chains, argues Viridor's Tim Rotheray