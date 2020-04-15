'Planetary computer': Microsoft ramps up sustainability vision with new land protection pledges

Microsoft has pledged to protect more than 11,000 acres of land by 2025, through a range of measures that include land acquisition, national park creation, and backing community- or Indigenous-led conservation efforts.

Microsoft has vowed to build a new 'planetary computer' and protect more land than it uses by 2025 as part of a suite of sustainability initiatives unveiled today that build on the tech giant's high profile plan to be carbon negative within the next 10 years.

The new pledges, outlined by Microsoft president Brad Smith in a blog post published this afternoon, are geared towards protecting biodiversity and leveraging data, algorithms, and computing power to boost the health of global ecosystems.

"This is really our first time thinking deeply about Microsoft's role in the broader space of ecosystems and biodiversity, and stepping back and looking at the at the best available science," Lucas Joppa, Microsoft's chief environment officer told BusinessGreen ahead of the announcement.

The firm has also promised to advocate for a number of biodiversity-focused policies and invest in developing tools and services that help clients care for their local ecosystems.

"The IPBES [Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services] released its first ecosystem assessment in the spring of 2019 which basically said, 'the world's got a lot of significant problems'," Joppa said. "We've lost over 87 per cent of wetlands, we've lost 50 per cent of coral reefs. We wanted to step back, and ask 'what's our unique contribution to this space?' That's why we've taken this four-part approach, where we really want to put data and machine learning to work, through building this planetary computer."

Under the plan, the company intends to build a cutting-edge computer platform able to assemble and crunch trillions of human and computer-collected environmental data points. It will then use machine learning to deliver previously-impossible analysis and predictions on issues such as tree density, carbon stocks and groundwater.

Microsoft's new planetary computer will save crucial time, according to Joppa, as the window to measure, protect, and resuscitate flagging ecosystems closes. "Right now, it takes so long for scientists to go out and collect all that data," he explained. "We now have machine learning platforms that can ingest that information and extrapolate it to a wider scale, scale it faster and produce results faster."

The firm has also promised to "speak out" in favour of four specific policy areas: national ecosystem assessments, investments in digital infrastructure for ecosystem monitoring, the conservation and expansion of public land and water, and the development of public-private partnerships to support and enhance biodiversity and habitats.

"Now, more than ever, we need to focus on the incredibly tight linkages between ecosystem health and economic and societal health, as well as what needs to be put in place to ensure that we come out of this trying time building towards a more sustainable, more overall profitable future," Joppa said, referencing the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in animals and has highlighted the close connection and delicate balance between human, animal, and ecosystem health.

Today's biodiversity strategy comes exactly three months after Microsoft trumped many of its corporate competitors' net zero emissions goals with a sweeping pledge to be 'carbon negative' by 2030 and remove as much carbon dioxide from the air as it has emitted from operations and electricity use since its founding in 1975.

The ambitious commitments - dubbed a "moonshot" in a previous blog post by Smith - relies on the development of carbon capture technologies that do not yet exist at scale. But while many have commended the scale of Microsoft's ambition, some others have noted that it is at odds with the company's work with several major oil and gas clients.

Joppa argued that any meaningful corporate approach towards mitigating climate change and protecting the planet must go beyond carbon accounting. "You can't talk carbon without talking about ecosystems and the benefits that those ecosystems provide to people for free, or the water and waste issues that we need to deal with," he said. "Because if we solved the carbon issue, and we can continue to oversee the destruction of ecosystems around the world, the carbon issue doesn't matter."

In today's announcement, Microsoft pledged to protect more than 11,000 acres of land by 2025, the equivalent of the company's footprint, through partnerships with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in the United States and the Nature Conservancy globally.

Microsoft said it will also work with geographic information mapping software company Esri to build the planetary supercomputer, which will be made available to conservation organisations through the partners' pre-existing AI for Earth grant programme. Microsoft will pump a further $1m into the programme for biodiversity projects, it added.