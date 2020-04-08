Exeter's roadmap to net zero submitted to City Council

Decarbonisation plan focuses on reducing the city's energy consumption, ramping up renewables, electrifying public transport, reducing waste and sustainable travel and healthier living.

A plan detailing how Exeter could reach 'carbon neutrality' has been submitted to the City Council, building on the city's declaration of a climate emergency last year and exploring how it could meet its target to become a net zero city by 2030.

The new decarbonisation plan hinges around reducing energy consumption, ramping up renewables, electrifying public transport, reducing waste levels, and promoting sustainable travel and healthier living across the city.

"This plan represents the contribution of hundreds of businesses and individuals across Exeter, who have engaged with us to set out the action plan to become a carbon-neutral city and ensure it remains one of the best places to live in the UK," said Liz O'Driscoll, managing director of Exeter City Futures, the independent community interest company that produced the plan. "Everyone across Exeter has a role to play, this isn't something that can be delivered by any local authority alone," she added.

The community interest group said it developed the plan over four years, after consulting Exeter businesses, institutions, clubs, and individuals. The public will have the opportunity to give feedback on the plan online.

Exeter City Futures estimates the city's businesses could reduce some 34,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually by implementing carbon reduction measures. Transitioning Exeter's electricity supply entirely to clean sources would save a further 53,000 tonnes of carbon every year, a figure that could grow to as much as 140,000 tonnes if the city reached its full renewable energy generation potential.

The plan is a work-in-progress, the group said, and will be updated at the end of the year . It will then be refreshed annually as the city edges closer towards its target.

Exeter City Futures planned to launch the roadmap at the Net Zero Exeter Mobilisation Summit, but the conference was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The group said it intends to use the lockdown period to develop ways in which individuals, businesses, institutions, clubs and businesses can "continue to play their part in the city's ambition to become net-zero".