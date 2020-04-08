'Good money after bad': Why new coal power would be a risky post-Covid-19 investment

Governments should prioritise renewables over fossil fuels post-coronavirus, study indicates
Almost half of all global coal plants are already set to run at a loss in 2020, warns think tank Carbon Tracker

China and other nations looking to ramp up coal power capacity to reinvigorate their economies in the wake of the pandemic crisis risk being locked into high cost and high carbon power for years to come,...

