'Significant milestone': Renewables becomes Britain's main power source for the first time

EnAppSys quarterly update confirms renewables delivered nearly 45 per cent of UK power mix during the first quarter

The flurry of clean energy and emissions records that have toppled in recent months continued this week, with confirmation renewables generated more electricity than any other UK power source in the first three months of the year.

The milestone was highlighted in the latest quarterly energy market report from analyst firm EnAppSys, which detailed how renewables generated 35.4TWh of power during the quarter, accounting for 44.6 per cent of total generation.

High winds throughout much of the second half of the winter contributed to a significant year-on-year increase in renewables generation, which rose around 30 per cent from the 27.2TWh generated in the first three months of 2019. Overall, power output from wind farms exceeded 10GW for 63 per cent of the quarter and 5GW for 85 per cent of the three month period.

Meanwhile, a sharp drop off in demand during March as the UK's coronavirus lockdown took effect meant renewables' share of the grid mix was higher than expected.

Consequently, renewables not only exceeded levels of gas or coal-fired generation for a whole quarter for the first time, they also exceeded levels of total fossil fuel generation by 36 per cent.

Paul Verrill, director of EnAppSys, said the results may have been amplified by exceptional circumstances, but they still represented "a significant milestone for Britain's power industry".

"Whilst the 'stay at home' measures reduced demand in the last weeks of March, which increased the contribution of renewables, wind farms generated significantly more power than gas-fired plants, which historically have been the dominant fuel type for electricity generation in Great Britain for some years now," he explained.

He also predicted that plans to further expand the UK's renewables capacity means the record will be beaten again, even under more typical weather conditions.

"With weather likely to return to more typical patterns in future quarters, the 45 per cent of electricity generation from renewable sources in the quarter is likely to be a temporary high," he said. "However, given recent trends which show that renewables are becoming an increasingly dominant player in Britain's power mix, the continued build of offshore wind farms and the resurgence in onshore wind should see these levels being achieved more often in the longer term."

Overall, 44.6 per cent of power generation for the quarter came from renewable projects, 29.1 per cent came from gas-fired plants, 15.3 per cent from nuclear plants, 7.3 per cent from power imports, and 3.7 per cent from coal plants.

The update follows a weekend when high levels of renewables generation and lower than expected demand prompted companies providing time of use tariffs to pay customers to use power for periods during the day.

EnAppSys' analysis suggested power prices are likely to continue to decline in the coming weeks. "The Covid-19 outbreak had only a slight impact on overall demand in Q1 as the 'stay at home' requirements only came into force towards the end of March," Verrill explained. "We expect a greater impact in Q2 - especially if the lockdown continues until the end of June. Demand for daily electricity generation dropped around 10 per cent towards the end of Q1, as some offices and manufacturing plants shut down and fewer people travelled on public transport, but demand levels in the evening remained relatively stable as people still cooked their dinners and turned on the lights as normal.

"The reduction in prices in Q1 was in part driven by the growth in renewables, which reduces the demand for commodities such as gas and coal beyond their historic levels - at least within European markets."

The report was released alongside a similar analysis for the European energy market, which confirmed clean energy generation across the continent topped 60 per cent for the first time in the first three months of the year.

Renewables provided 303TWh of generation, up 16 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 41 per cent of the grid mix, while nuclear provided a further 20 per cent market share, taking clean energy generation to 61 per cent of the overall power mix.

"The increase in renewable generation was in part due to the overall reduction in demand, which impacts nuclear and fossil fuelled generation more significantly than renewables," said Jean-Paul Harreman, director of EnAppSys BV. "However, this increase is also indicative of a longer-term trend that has seen governments across Europe take steps to decarbonise their electricity production."

The report also highlighted how the economic impact from the coronavirus crisis has already hit carbon prices in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme as demand and emissions have fallen across the bloc.

"There has been a particularly sharp reduction in carbon EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) prices from the start of the implementation of lockdown measures, falling from €24/tonne to around €16.5/tonne at the close of the quarter," explained Harreman. "The decline in demand and prices is expected to continue in the second quarter of the year as the impact of reduced economic activity hits home."

The updates came in the same week as the International Renewable Energy Agency published its annual update on the global renewables market, revealing that plummeting wind and solar costs meant renewables accounted for three quarters of all new power capacity last year.