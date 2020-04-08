Coronavirus Response: Business as usual is not an option post Covid-19
Robertsbridge's Christopher Broadbent argues the coronavirus crisis is providing a 'test run lite of what will happen if we miss our emissions targets'
In 1962 Rachel Carson published the book which kick-started the environmental movement we know today. It's taken 58 years for environmentalism's corporate child, sustainability, to reach the many boardrooms...
More news
Exeter's roadmap to net zero submitted to City Council
Decarbonisation plan focuses on reducing the city's energy consumption, ramping up renewables, electrifying public transport, reducing waste and sustainable travel and healthier living.
'Good money after bad': Why new coal power would be a risky post-Covid-19 investment
Almost half of all global coal plants are already set to run at a loss in 2020, warns think tank Carbon Tracker
Reports: EU eyeing stronger corporate reporting rules for climate and pandemic risks
European Commission reportedly weighing up options for stronger disclosure rules governing climate, biodiversity loss and pandemic risks
Coronavirus Response: Good medicine in a crisis
ClientEarth CEO James Thornton discusses his tried and tested method for dealing with isolation and anxiety