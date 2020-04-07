Shell trims carbon footprint, as boss vows to 'step up' climate efforts

2019 Sustainability Report confirms oil giant is making progress with a raft of low carbon initiatives, but concerns remain over incremental pace of decarbonisation

Shell has today reiterated its commitment to slashing its carbon footprint, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis and plunging oil price with CEO Ben van Beurden stressing that the company must "further step up efforts on all fronts, from climate change to ethical leadership to greater transparency".

The comments came in the foreword to oil giant's annual Sustainability Report today, which provides an update on its progress against its emissions reduction goals and its fast-expanding clean energy investment programmes.

"Early 2020 has been a time of extraordinary turbulence because of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," Van Beurden wrote. "It has affected so many people around the world. Many have lost their lives. At Shell, we are doing everything we can to help in the global response to the virus.

"At the same time, Shell remains keenly aware of the longer-term challenges facing our society. Shell must further step up efforts on all fronts, from climate change to ethical leadership to greater transparency. We must continue to make a real contribution to people's lives."

The move comes just days after newly installed BP CEO Bernard Looney similarly reiterated the company's commitment to its climate goals, despite the escalating climate crisis.

Shell's Van Beurden said that in response to the crisis the company was taking steps to maintain resilience across its operations while also stepping up production of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient of hand-sanitising liquid.

But he also insisted that the company "remains keenly aware of the longer-term challenges facing our society", noting that throughout 2019 "demands for urgent action on climate change grew ever louder".

"All of society, from consumers, to businesses, to governments, recognised the need to accelerate global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said. "Shell shares this sense of urgency. We continue to take climate action on many fronts, including tackling our own emissions and helping customers reduce theirs by expanding the choice of lower-carbon products we offer. We are working hard to play our part in the global transition by providing more and cleaner energy."

However, he also acknowledged that both the company and society as a whole needed to do "much more" to tackle emissions "because change is not happening fast enough".

Van Beurden highlighted how the company was continuing to work towards delivering on its Net Carbon Footprint ambition to cut the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions from the energy products it sells by around 50 per cent by 2050, and 20 per cent by 2035 compared to 2016 levels.

He also pointed to the new shorter-term targets to ensure the company's Net Carbon Footprint is two to three per cent lower than the 2016 baseline by 2021 and the fact Shell recently set a Net Carbon Footprint target for 2022 of 3-4 per cent below the baseline.

The report confirms progress against these short term targets is now linked to executive remuneration policy.

The new report also reveals that in 2019 the Net Carbon Footprint fell slightly from 79gCO2e/MJ in 2016 to 78gCO2e/MJ last year. "The reduction in our Net Carbon Footprint was due to an increase in sales of electricity in markets with declining grid intensity and growth in customer demand for carbon-neutral product offerings," the report states.

However, it also acknowledged that the metric is a measure of intensity - that is emissions per unit of energy - and as such estimated absolute emissions for the energy covered by the footprint calculations rose slightly between 2016 and 2019 from 1,645 million tonnes of CO2e to 1,646 million tonnes of CO2e.

Van Beurden reiterated that multiple initiatives were underway across the company and the wider industry to help deliver on its emissions targets, including investment in natural gas, biofuels, hydrogen, and renewable power projects, and increased investment in natural ecosystems that produce carbon credits.

In addition, the report reiterates that work is on-going to tackle methane leakage across the industry, while Shell has stepped up its involvement in a raft of cross-industry climate initiatives, including the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), the Hydrogen Council, the Energy Transitions Commission, and the Getting to Zero Coalition, which brings together more than 90 companies to find a way to put a commercially viable net-zero emissions ship to sea by 2030.

However, Shell continues to face fierce criticism from environmental campaigners and some sustainable investors who maintain that while the company has stepped up investments in clean technologies its overall decarbonisation plans remain underpowered and out of line with a Paris Agreement-compatible emission reduction trajectory.

Specifically, campaigners have argued the company should replace incremental carbon intensity targets with a clear commitment to deliver net zero emissions backed by absolute emissions reduction targets.

However, today's report rejects calls for a near term net zero target. "While we seek to enhance our operations' average energy intensity through both the development of new projects and divestments, we have no immediate plans to move to a net-zero emissions portfolio over our investment horizon of 10-20 years," it states.

It also stresses that the company's long term ambition is to halve its Net Carbon Footprint in step with wider society. "By 2050, our ambition is to align our Net Carbon Footprint with the average footprint of the energy mix in the global energy system," it states.