'Unintended consequences': Road to net-zero must harmonise different climate priorities, warns Nature Capital Committee
New report from independent advisory committee warns the government must approach net zero carbon target carefully, with joined-up policy interventions that do not inadvertently lead to higher emissions
The government's pathway to reaching net zero emissions will involve a wide range of nature-based interventions sensitive to myriad interlocking environmental considerations that could inadvertently trigger...
Shell trims carbon footprint, as boss vows to 'step up' climate efforts
2019 Sustainability Report confirms oil giant is making progress with a raft of low carbon initiatives, but concerns remain over incremental pace of decarbonisation
Good Energy and RAW Charging team up EV installation push
New partnership to support recently launched One Point service for businesses
'A lost opportunity': Green campaigners slam £600m Easyjet loan
As government confirms loan for ailing airline, campaigners step up calls for governments to