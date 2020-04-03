Government offers £3.25m to help combat coronavirus food waste spike

Food redistribution charities urged to apply for funding to help prevent 14,000 tonnes of surplus food going to waste amid Covid-19 disruption

More than £3m is being offered by the government to help prevent food waste during the coronavirus crisis, with the funding aimed at supporting the redistribution of up to 14,000 tonnes of surplus food amid widespread disruption to food supply chains wrought by the current lockdown.

Defra said the grants were aimed at food redistribution organisations to help overcome operational barriers in obtaining, storing, and transporting food safely from restaurants which have been shut down in response the Covid-19 outbreak, in a bid to stop food from going to waste.

Food redistribution services have faced surging demand as unemployment has spiked, at the same time as having to manage major food supply chain disruption in recent weeks as many shops have closed and shopping habits have rapidly shifted, with social distancing measures and self-isolation from the virus forcing many to stay indoors.

Food redistribution businesses and charities are therefore being encouraged to bid for grants over the coming month, including those with volunteers affected by social distancing measures or which have been unable to access their usual support from businesses or retailers during the current crisis, Defra said.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow praised organisations across the UK for "working to ensure food and supplies are provided to those who need it most need during this challenging time".

"This funding support people in need while ensuring that we minimise the amount of food which goes to waste - benefiting both society and the environment," she said.

The £3.25m funding pot comprises £2.5m from Defra's existing £15m food waste fund opened last year, alongside an additional £750,000 "reprioritised" from within the Department, it explained. The grant scheme is to be managed by green non-profit the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP).

WRAP chief executive Marcus Gover said it was "critical in these unprecedented times that we maximise the amount of surplus food redistributed".

"These grants offer crucial financial support to redistribution organisations, where it will have the most impact," he explained. "We know from managing redistribution funds that this money will make a huge difference to many people."

The move came as the government also announced a near-£400m package of funding support for bus companies in order to support routes for key workers and those who cannot work from home, amid plummeting demand for travel during the current Covid-19 crisis.

However, the bus bailout faced immediate criticism from green groups, which questioned why the funding package lacked any conditions or stipulations to help to drive down carbon emissions and air pollution.

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Fiona Nicholls said while it was critical to offer financial support to keep bus services running for key workers during the pandemic, the government "must get these bailouts right" by putting in place conditions to support the electrification of fleets.

If not, she said the government's response to the current crisis risked making "the ongoing climate crisis even worse".

"Any rescue cash must consider the future needs for our transport system, including securing a better deal for passengers, protecting workers and making sure we all get a safer and cleaner environment," said Nicholls. "The government must attach strings when it's spending public money. Two priorities must be to publicly regulate bus services in towns and cities, as has happened in London, and to electrify fleets to reduce polluting emissions."

The government has launched a number of multi-million pound funds in recent years to support the roll out of greener buses, but critics have argued Ministers should do more accelerate the full electrification of the UK's bus feet.