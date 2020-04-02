'National office for carbon removal': Green Alliance calls for carbon offset regulatory revamp

Think tank argues new oversight body is needed to tackle risk of 'junk credits' as reliance on carbon offsets grows

The government is today facing calls to move swiftly to establish a new watchdog to oversee an anticipated surge in the development of carbon offsets through new nature-based approaches to emissions reduction.

Leading think tank Green Alliance has today published a new report detailing how carbon offsets are set to play a growing role in efforts to deliver on both the UK's net zero emissions target and similar goals set by leading businesses.

But the report warns that without independent oversight the market for carbon offsets risks being undermined by 'junk credits' that fail to deliver promised emissions savings.

The carbon offset market has been marred by repeated allegations that some projects are guilty of double counting or exaggerating emissions savings, damaging the credibility of the market as a whole.

A number of independent standards and verification schemes have improved confidence in the market in recent years, while a host of leading corporates, especially from carbon intensive industries, have earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars for investment in so-called nature-based solutions that can help them meet their net zero emissions goals.

But the Green Alliance report argues that in order to combat the risk of 'junk credits' the government should set up a national 'office for carbon removal' that could ensure offset schemes are well managed.

It adds that providing high quality offsets that deliver promised emissions savings could potentially provide the UK with access to new sources of funding for nature restoration, such as the soon to be launched international aviation carbon offset scheme known as CORSIA, which is estimated to mobilise between £4bn and £18bn a year of investment on carbon credits globally by 2035.

James Elliott, policy adviser at Green Alliance said offsetting has "become a dirty word for environmentalists because of bad carbon credit schemes and the risk it will be used as an excuse to keep polluting".

But he added that the concept was likely to have a crucial role to play in meeting long term net zero emissions goals.

"When you look at the numbers it's obvious we have to remove and store a huge amount of CO2 from the atmosphere if we are to reach net zero and avoid the worst impacts of climate change," he said. "Boosting tree planting and low carbon farming, alongside developing other carbon removal technologies, like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, is an urgent priority. Our proposals would enable the UK to take advantage of a substantial new funding stream for nature via aviation offsetting, while showing the world how these schemes can be done well."

Specifically, the report argues the government should deploy regulations to ensure high quality offsets and establish a new 'office for carbon removal' to perform a verification and oversight role and ensure offsets are "genuinely robust, measurable and benefit the environment".

It also calls for a limit on the number of nature-based carbon credits any one sector can buy so as to prevent 'offset hungry' sectors like aviation buying up all available carbon credits and leaving none available for sectors such as agriculture which may also need them to achieve net zero emissions.

And it advises that government should complement its net zero target with two separate targets for emissions reductions and carbon removals.

"This would avoid offsetting causing delays in direct emissions reduction," the report argues. "UK aviation emissions will have to come down by 42 per cent, from 36.5 MtCO2 in 2017, to 21 MtCO2 or less in 2050 for there to be enough offsets available to achieve net zero aviation in the UK by 2050. Direct emission cuts can be achieved by measures such as using less polluting fuels and better demand management."