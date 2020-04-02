Coronavirus response: A new paradigm for climate action in the 2020s
The world can emerge stronger from this crisis if we seize the opportunity to collectively chart a course towards the future we want, argues CISL's Dame Polly Courtice
As the world comes to terms with a global pandemic that has threatened and turned upside-down the lives and livelihoods of people across the globe, it is clear we are living in extraordinary times...
More news
Coronavirus response: A new paradigm for climate action in the 2020s
The world can emerge stronger from this crisis if we seize the opportunity to collectively chart a course towards the future we want, argues CISL's Dame Polly Courtice
'National office for carbon removal': Green Alliance calls for carbon offset regulatory revamp
Think tank argues new oversight body is needed to tackle risk of 'junk credits' as reliance on carbon offsets grows
What does it really mean to be a climate leader in the corporate sector?
Once the immediate coronavirus threat has passed, corporates must ramp up their climate efforts, argues WWF's Seán Mallon
UPS partners with Moixa to drive smart EV fleet charging project
Delivery giant and tech developer team up with UK Power Networks (UKPN), Innovate UK, and Cross River Partnership to optimise EV fleet charging