'Landmark moment': Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power station officially closes

SSE announces official closure of energy firm's last remaining coal plant after 50 years of operation, as RWE simultaneously shutters Aberthaw coal plant in Wales

The Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power station officially closed its doors in Cheshire yesterday after almost 50 years of operation, as the UK's shift towards lower cost green energy sources continues apace.

The 2MW power plant first began generating electricity in 1973 and at its peak provided enough electricity for around two million homes. But it was last year earmarked for closure by SSE, citing losses of £40m at the facility during the previous financial year.

The move came on the same day as RWE also officially closed the 1,560MW Aberthaw coal plant in Wales, completing a closure process that was announced last summer.

The simultaneous closures takes the number of operating coal plants in the UK down to just four, further fuelling hopes the industry will comfortably meet the UK government deadline to phase out all unabated coal power stations by 2025 at the latest.

Fiddler's Ferry was SSE's last remaining coal fired power plant, with the energy giant having closed Ferrybridge C in West Yorkshire in 2016.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director for SSE's thermal business, described yesterday's closure as a "landmark moment" for both the company and the wider energy sector as it continues on the path towards net zero emissions.

"It's made a huge contribution to the local area, but it's the right thing to do as the UK continues to move to cleaner ways of producing energy and take action on climate change," Wheeler said of Fiddler's Ferry's closure.

The decision forms part of the firm's target to cut the carbon intensity of the electricity it generates in half by 2030, by trebling its renewable energy output and focusing on hydrogen technologies, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and "super-efficient" gas fired plants.

It is just the latest in a long line of UK coal plant closures in recent years, with the sector struggling in the face of growing competition from low cost renewables, rising carbon prices, and the UK government's pledge to phase-out all unabated coal power by 2023.

Data released by the government last week showed coal power generation plummeted to record lows in 2019, with output from bioenergy, waste, wind, solar, and hydro sources together now 15 times greater than that of coal.

Low carbon energy, meanwhile, made up 54.2 per cent of the UK's electricity mix, with renewables alone accounting for 37 per cent after another record year, helping drive down the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 3.6 per cent.

The trend is being repeated across industrialised economies, with a major report last week from leading NGOs highlighting how the pipeline of new coal projects around the world has contracted sharply in recent years, while coal plant retirements are outpacing new openings in many economies.