Net zero: Green grid innovation takes centre stage in UK energy sector plans
Energy Networks Association and National Grid reveal plans to harness green and flexible energy technologies through latest innovation strategies
Report: Four drinks brands accused of driving upwards of half a million tonnes of plastic waste annually
Tearfund estimates that the open burning of companies’ plastic products in six focus countries spews roughly 4.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere each year.
Solarcentury sells residential business to Sweden's Svea Solar
Transaction includes Solarcentury's partnership with IKEA and is aimed at allowing firm to focus on utility-scale projects
Carmakers lobby EU to delay CO2 standards as Covid-19 slams brakes on industry
Auto trade bodies call for 'some adjustment to timing' of EU CO2 standards, as White House seeks to weaken fuel efficiency rules in US