Ricoh secures Science Based Targets approval after doubling emissions reduction ambition

Japanese printer giant becomes latest multinational to set sights on 1.5C decarbonisation trajectory, after pledging to cut emission 63 per cent

Printer giant Ricoh has had its latest emissions reduction goals approved under the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) after more than doubling its emissions reduction target for 2030.

The recognition comes after Ricoh reviewed its Group Environmental Goals under its 20th Mid-Term Management Plan, which formally kicks off next month. As a result of the review, the company is now aiming to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 63 per cent against 2015 levels by 2030, compared to a previous target of a 30 per cent cut by the same date.

"Through this revision, the company would reach its 30 per cent reduction in 2022, eight years earlier than originally planned," Ricoh said.

The aim is bring the company's decarbonisation trajectory in line with keeping global temperature increases below 1.5C, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

As such, the new targets are also designed to complement Ricoh's continuing long term goal to deliver net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

The initial 30 per cent target had previously secured SBTi approval as it was in line with keeping temperature increases below 2C, but in recent years the group's criteria have strengthened in line with scientific warnings that the world should strive to keep temperature increases below 1.5C.

Ricoh, which is also a member of the RE100 group of companies working to source 100 per cent renewable power, said it would strive to reach its new emissions targets by "continuing to conserve energy while leveraging its expertise in diverse ways to harness renewables".

Specifically, it plans to now broaden the extensive use of renewables beyond operations in Europe and China to encompass Japan, the Americas, and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, while also stepping up support for initiatives to conserve forests around the world.

"We have incorporated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets in the new mid-term management plan that we will roll out in April because we recognise that they are vital to materializing sustainable corporate growth," Jake Yamashita, President and CEO of Ricoh. "Companies and governments must urgently redouble their efforts to combat the increasingly dire consequences of climate change. Science tells us that action over the next 10 years will be particularly important, which is why we have overhauled our group goals for 2030. We aim to help decarbonize the worldwide economy by pursuing internal endeavours while at the same time motivating customers and business partners to do more in that respect."