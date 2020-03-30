SDG14: Life Below Water
All BusinessGreen's coverage on SDG14 and the global effort to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
From sustainable fisheries to cleaner ships, BusinessGreen explores how businesses are striving to clean up the world's oceans.
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
SDG14: How to develop a cleaner ocean strategy
From nurturing ocean carbon sinks to encouraging marine clean tech, there are steps all businesses can take to accelerate progress towards SDG14
Is Fish-Free February set to become the new Veganuary?
Ocean charities hope to replicate the success of Veganuary campaign with new challenge for consumers to consume no fish in February
SDG14: Could electric ferries power up a new era of greener shipping?
From Scandinavia to South East Asia Danfoss is charting a course towards zero emission shipping