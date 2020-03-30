MPs launch probe into UK's green diplomacy efforts and COP26 preparations

The Foreign Office's climate diplomacy efforts are being placed under the spotlight by an MP committee

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat argues that 'in order to ensure that COP26 is a success, it must be postponed'

Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry into the UK's foreign diplomacy efforts around environmental issues, with a particular focus on preparations for the crucial COP26 UN climate change summit that is set to take place in Glasgow later this year.

Announced on Friday, the probe will examine how the government conducts green diplomacy, and how closely it works with other government departments - including the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Defra - on climate and environmental issues affecting both the UK and the rest of the world, the Committee said.

Moreover, it said the inquiry would look at how effectively the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) manages to balance potential tensions between environmental goals and other diplomatic objectives, such as the pursuit of trade deals.

Following a tumultuous start to the year for the planning of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, the inquiry will also focus on the event's preparations and speak to other recent COP host countries in order to attempt "to learn from their experiences", the Committee said.

This year's UN climate change summit is seen as critical for galvanising governments around the world into pledging stronger action to decarbonise, particularly after countries failed to secure agreement on several key aspects of the Paris Agreement at COP25 in Madrid last December.

Pressure is therefore mounting on the UK and Italy as co-hosts of COP26 to deliver a more successful outcome in November, but concerns had repeatedly been raised over the UK government's preparations for the event, even before the coronavirus crisis escalated.

In January - with less than a year to go to the two-week event - Claire O'Neill was acrimoniously sacked as COP26 President, kicking off a major row which saw her fiercely criticise the government's preparations for the summit and call into question Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ability to grasp the scale of the diplomatic challenge at hand.

Several high profile figures - including David Cameron and William Hague - then turned down offers to replace O'Neill in the role, before Alok Sharma was a given the job alongside his new role as Business Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle February.

And now, with major global events such as the Olympics being cancelled as the global economy reels from the unprecedented disruption wrought by the coronavirus crisis, there are serious questions marks as to whether the UK will be able to host COP26 this year at all. The government has signalled it will not yet makea decision on whether to postpone the event and Ministers remain optimistic it can proceed as planned in November, but Whitehall sources have told reporters that a delay is near inevitable as government's around the world remain consumed with tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, argued that while tackling climate change demanded international cooperation and annual COP summits have "provide indispensable", the scale of the pandemic at present meant this year's summit should be postponed.

"Containing the spread of coronavirus and mitigating the damage caused by Covid-19 will be more pressing, but the UK must retain a focus on COP26 if it is to be worthwhile," he said. "That will require resources currently deployed on the coronavirus to be used to prepare for COP26. This unprecedented pandemic makes it reckless to bring people together. It is clear that in order to ensure that COP26 is a success, it must be postponed."

However, he stressed that regardless of whether or not the Summit is postponed the inquiry had a lot of important issues to explore.

"COP26 was only part of the environmental strategy of the FCO," he added. "This inquiry will examine the effectiveness of the FCO's wider commitment and ask what more can be done to ensure that environmental diplomacy is a coherent element within the UK's strategy for global engagement."