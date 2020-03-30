'Shovel-ready': Harmony Energy given green light for 50MW grid battery in Salisbury

Renewable energy developer claims it now has over 500MW of large-scale battery storage systems in its UK pipeline

Harmony Energy is set to move forward with plans to build a 49.5MW battery storage system in Wiltshire, after announcing late last week that it has secured local planning permission for the grid-scale storage project.

The UK renewable energy developer said on Friday that it had secured grid rights, land rights, and now planning permission for the lithium-ion battery scheme on land adjacent to Salisbury's electricity substation, which it said would provide energy balancing services to the National Grid.

"With grid, land rights and most recently planning permission secured, the Salisbury project is now shovel-ready," said Harmony Energy director Pete Grogan. "This scheme will connect to the distribution network at 132kV, allowing more intermittent renewable energy from wind and solar projects to be installed onto the grid."

It is just the latest in the firm's growing pipeline of large-scale battery storage systems in the UK, having in November been given the green light for another 99MW project at Creyke Beck in Hull.

Grogan said Harmony Energy now had over 500MW of battery storage assets at construction-ready or development phases in the UK.

"We are entering a critical period for the future of the UK's energy supply," he added. "Coal-fired power is on track to be phased out by 2025 and with strict targets to decarbonise our system through the continued rollout of low-carbon generation, utility-scale energy storage systems like these are key to maintaining security, stability and flexibility."