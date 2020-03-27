BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Entry deadline extended ahead of rescheduled ceremony

The UK's biggest celebration of the green economy will now take place this autumn

BusinessGreen can today confirm it is extending the deadline for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards until 5pm on May 1st and will reschedule the annual ceremony for this autumn in light of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

Leading businesses, projects, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and NGOs from across the green economy are invited to submit their entries ahead of the new May deadline and showcase the inspiring work that will be so critical to the UK's short term economic recovery and long-term net zero transition.

An announcement on the rescheduled date for the awards ceremony will be made in the coming weeks.

"Everyone is obviously hoping that by June 23rd, the original date of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, the worst of this tragic outbreak will have passed and people will once again be free to gather," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But in such a fast-evolving situation the only right and responsible thing to do is to postpone this year's awards."

2020 marks the 10th year of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, which for the past decade has brought together around 600 of the UK's top green business executives, investors, campaigners, and politicians each summer to celebrate the many achievements of the sector and highlight some of the world's most inspiring green businesses and projects.

Murray said that while this year's awards would be rescheduled and digital contingency plans explored should restrictions on public gatherings continue, BusinessGreen would continue to provide a platform for the UK's pioneering businesses and a network through which green business leaders can connect.

"Everyone's lives and businesses have been transformed in the past few weeks as we collectively battle this unprecedented crisis," Murray said. "But when the recovery comes, as it must, the green business community will have a more important role than ever to play in driving the development of a more sustainable and resilient economy. As such, we want to hear from all our subscribers, readers, and stakeholders about the cutting-edge projects and initiatives they have undertaken in the past year, so as to help provide both inspiration and an example for others to follow.

"We will conduct an independent judging process as normal, albeit likely via teleconferencing, and then bring together the many deserving finalists later this year."

By moving the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards to early autumn they will sit alongside the world's first Net Zero Festival on September 30th, tickets for which are available now.

You can enter this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards through the awards website here.