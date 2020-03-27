Reports: Coronavirus forces EDF to delay application for new UK nuclear plant

The new nuclear project would be located next to EDF's existing Sizewell B plant | Credit: John Fielding

French energy giant looks set to lodge plans to build Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk later than planned

EDF's ambitions to build another new nuclear power station in the UK have been paused as the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis, with the French energy giant yesterday confirming it has postponed plans to lodge its planning application for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk.

An application to build the multi-billion pound power plant had been expected to submitted to the UK's planning inspectorate before the end of March, but with much of the UK on lockdown in a bid to limit further spread of the Covid-19 virus, that timetable has now been pushed back, according to Reuters.

However, the firm did not announce a new timetable for submitting plans for the £16-20bn project, which - as with Hinkley Point C - EDF it is developing in partnership with Chinese state-owned firm CGN.

If given the go-ahead, Sizewell is expected to generate around seven per cent of the UK's electricity, making it an almost identically-sized project to Hinkley Point C.

"We are ready to submit the application but we recognise that many people in Suffolk, including the local authorities, are adjusting to new circumstances created by the coronavirus crisis," Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, EDF's managing director for nuclear development, said yesterday, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, construction of EDF's flagship nuclear power plant project in Somerset, Hinkley Point C, has also been hit by restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, raising the prospect of the development being further delayed.

The firm announced on Monday that, in a bid to limit spread of the virus, it would be more than halving the number of workers on site developing Hinkley Point C, with around 2,000 workers leaving the site over the course of this week.

However, "critical work on nuclear parts of the project" is set to continue for the time being, EDF said.

"Keeping this capability intact is essential for a project of critical national importance and an industry which plays a key role in helping the UK reach net zero," the company said in a statement.