Coronavirus: Earth Hour goes digital, as UN warns 'nature is sending us a message'

Organisers of this weekend's global event urge participants to mark Earth Hour online as global pandemic continues to escalate

The annual Earth Hour event that has become a centrepiece of many corporates' green communications efforts will take place this Saturday as scheduled, but with organisers WWF urging people to move the celebrations online.

In a statement WWF confirmed that in light of the worsening coronavirus pandemic it was "advising that Earth Hour is celebrated digitally this year".

"There are many ways to encourage participation online or at home so your communities can show support for the planet on and around the hour," the group said on its website. "If you do decide to continue with an on-the-ground Earth Hour event, please closely follow national health guidelines on hosting large public events and make a decision based on the advice provided by your country's Ministry of Health."

A raft of virtual events and live stream broadcasts are now planned around the world for Saturday March 28th, while WWF is calling on participants to sign up to its Voice for the Planet petition and mark Earth Hour by turning off their lights at home at 8:30pm local time on Saturday evening.

The group has also published a series of tips for people wishing to mark Earth Hour, including drawing from a list of planet-friendly foods for "dinner in the dark, camping in the garden or living room, and trying an indoor scavenger hunt.

In an attempt to pre-empt any criticism, WWF defended the decision to proceed with the celebrations at the current time.

"In the midst of the COVID 19 health crisis, we need to stand together now more than ever to safeguard our future and the future of our planet," it said. "Earth Hour 2020 is more than a symbolic event, it is a global environmental movement to stop the destruction of nature on which our health, happiness and future prosperity depends. Nature is the planet's life support system and gives us everything we need; from the air we breathe, the water we drink, to the food we eat… Nature underpins our life, health and well-being but it is in a crisis! Now is not the time to pause our collective work, but a time to respond more creatively, work more collaboratively, and listen and adapt more effectively."

The news comes as executive director of the UN Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, gave an interview to the Guardian in which she warned the coronavirus pandemic was a "clear warning shot" illustrating the huge risks attached to the wildlife trade and wider habitat loss.

"Never before have so many opportunities existed for pathogens to pass from wild and domestic animals to people," she told the newspaper. "Our continued erosion of wild spaces has brought us uncomfortably close to animals and plants that harbour diseases that can jump to humans."

She also stressed that with the virus outbreak coming on the back of deadly wildfires in Australia and California, new heat records all around the world, and the ongoing locust invasions in parts of Africa it seemed like "nature is sending us a message".

"There are too many pressures at the same time on our natural systems and something has to give," she added. "We are intimately interconnected with nature, whether we like it or not. If we don't take care of nature, we can't take care of ourselves. And as we hurtle towards a population of 10 billion people on this planet, we need to go into this future armed with nature as our strongest ally."