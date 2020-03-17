Environment Agency steps up efforts to tackle water supply crunch

Government warns population growth and climate impacts means UK will need 3.4 billion litres of water a day by 2050

Daily water consumption per head of population needs to be slashed from 143 to 110 litres by 2050 to meet future supply challenges caused by population growth and climate change, according to new government plans launched yesterday.

The Environment Agency's National Framework for Water Resources proposes a raft of measures to ease pressure on future water supplies, including improving water efficiency across all business sectors, halving leakage rates by 2050, and developing new supplies such as reservoirs, re-use schemes, and desalination plants.

The agency also said it wanted to reduce the use of environmentally damaging drought measures, such as allowing water companies to abstract more water from sensitive sources.

Without action to improve efficiency across the country's water infrastructure, England would need an extra 3.4 billion litres of water a day between 2025 and 2050 to meet demand, it estimated.

Specific plans for different English regions will be drawn up by five groups that will bring together water companies, industry regulators, government and other water users. Using the document launched yesterday as a guide, they will establish a national blueprint for future water resources.

The framework also outlines the challenges likely to be faced by water-intensive industries such as agriculture and power generation due to climate change, and how these risks can be addressed.

Deputy president of the National Farmers' Union Stuart Roberts welcomed the framework, adding that it included many of the recommendations put forward by the agricultural industry. "Recently we have been seeing far too much water in some places and not enough in others, and sometimes both at the same time," he said. "With the country experiencing more frequent and extreme weather events due to climate change, it's absolutely vital that we have a well thought through, practical and effective framework when it comes to managing this vital resource."

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said urgent action was required now to tackle long term supply risks. "If we don't take action many areas of England will face water shortages by 2050," she said. "The National Framework for Water Resources is the step change required to ensure the needs of all water users are brought together to better manage and share resources."

Last year, the agency's chief executive said that demand from the country's rising population could surpass the reliable supplies that are set to be impacted by climate change over the next 25 years.

The new plan comes just days after industry trade body Water UK announced ambitious plans to work with its members to ensure the sector delivers net zero emissions by 2030.